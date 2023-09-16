Dissensions And Infighting Mark BJP Party In Madhya Pradesh As Poll Approaches

By L S Herdenia

BHOPAL: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is paying special attention to Madhya Pradesh reports of mounting discontent and anger in the party are pouring in Bhopal from various areas of the state.

It was Prime Minister’s sixth visit to Madhya Pradesh in the last six months. On September 14 he came to Madhya Pradesh to lay the foundation stone of Rs. 50,000 crore petro chemicals complex in the poll bound MP at Bina. He chose the event to launch attack on the ‘ghamandi’ India alliance which has no policy, issues and leader. Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of petro chemical complex Modi said “The ‘ghamandia’ alliance met in Mumbai recently. It has no policy, issues or leader. It has a hidden agenda…”

The PM asked, “While India is occupying centre stage in uniting the world, playing the role of ‘vishwamitra’ the INDIA alliance is trying to divide the country and society by attacking Sanatan values, culture and traditions, which have kept India united for thousands of years.”

On Madhya Pradesh, Modi said a state once counted among the most backward was now ‘going to scale new heights’ under the BJP government. “Mahatma Gandhi drew inspiration from Sanatan Dharma” PM Modi said.

“Corruption and crime were rampant during Congress rule” PM added, “When law and order was in shambles, you could not have expected industrial investment to arrive. Ever since BJP governed Madhya Pradesh, it has earnestly tried to change the fate of the state. Law and order improved. Basic amenities of road, power and water, which MP lacked and people of Bundelkhand know it better than anyone else, have been provided. There are roads up to every village and power in every household. Since the connectivity has improved, investors are keen to invest in Madhya Pradesh” he said. Rs. 50,000 crore is bigger than many state budgets, It’s being brought here in one day” the PM said.

“The petro chemicals complex at Bina will be another step in making the country self reliant. It will not only give rise to new industries but also benefit small farmers and entrepreneurs and create thousands of opportunities for the youth, the PM added.

Stressing the need for an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” the PM pointed out that India is dependent on other countries for petrol, diesel and other petro chemical products and underlined the need to reduce imports. “The country has come out of the mindset of slavery and the new India is marching ahead with pride” he said.

“Who knows the importance of irrigation better than Bundelkhand.” The PM said highlighting the irrigation projects carried out in the region, As many as 10 crore new families across the country got tap water in just four years of whom 83 lakh families are in Madhya Pradesh alone” the PM said.

While Modi was lauding the achievements of the party under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, old party workers at Gwalior were complaining about their neglect because of preference being given to the followers of Jyotiraditya Scindia in all fields. They feel neglected. At another place old party workers locked their rivals in office and continued to shout slogans against the central leaders. It is significant that the local party leaders expressed their anger in the presence of party observer Bhupendra Yadav and Hitanand, organisation general secretary.

Without paying attention to the fissures in the party, Chief Minister is continuously announcing new measures to win over women voters. The latest in the series is the decision that all LPG connection holders under PM Ujjwala Yojana and registered under the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana will be provided cylinder refills at Rs. 450 from September 1, 2023.

The state government will bear the remaining cost of the cylinder. The outstanding amount for the gas cylinder will be credited to the accounts of Ladli Behna beneficiaries. Orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday. In the cabinet meet in compliance with the announcement made by the CM on August 27, a decision was taken to provide cooking gas at Rs. 450 to all women having gas connection under Ujjwala scheme and Ladli Behanas having connections in their names for the month of Shravan (July 4 to August 31). Subsidy for refills during the period would be issued in the name of Ladli Behna beneficiaries.

On September 10, in Gwalior CM Chouhan announced a provision to give gas cylinder to beneficiaries for Rs. 450. It was after this announcement that orders were issued on Wednesday.

Beneficiaries will receive subsidy on one refill per month. They will need to buy refills from the oil company at market rates, after which the subsidy provided by the Centre and the State government’s rate of Rs. 450 will be returned to their bank accounts.

In case of the amendments in the market rate for domestic LPG refills, the state subsidy will also be adjusted accordingly, the order says, The food, civil supplies and consumer protection department will be the nodal department for this.

Ladli Behna beneficiaries who already have a gas connection, will be registered on CM Ladli Behna Yojana portal. They may also be beneficiaries under the Ujjwala Yojana. For registration the gas connection consumer number and ID will be required. (IPA Service)

