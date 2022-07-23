Dorsett Hospitality International Presents “The Way We Dance” AR Digital Art Performance to Affordable Art Fair

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 July 2022 – Dorsett Hospitality International is delighted to be bringing, an Augmented Reality (AR) digital art performance piece, to Affordable Art Fair. Returning as the Exclusive Hotel Partner for Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong, Melbourne, London Battersea Autumn and Singapore for 2022, Dorsett Hospitality International has always believed in the power of art and technology to bring people together.

With a footprint of 54 hotels in 25 cities, Dorsett Hospitality International has supported the fight against Covid-19 from the very beginning looking after over half a million quarantine guests, medical workers and refugees from Afghanistan and Ukraine. As a hotel group, we’ve been inspired by how our guests, colleagues, frontliners and people from all walks of life have danced through the rain, through all challenges together, and come out stronger on the other side.

This is what led us to partner with digital art and creative studio The Collective to create The Way We Dance – choreographed by Yuh Egami (with kind permission from the Hong Kong Ballet) and performed by students Jennie Chou and Lee Kok Liang from the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts.

Combining visual art, virtual space and technology, the dances “Awake” and Progress” have been brought to life via motion capture with each virtual dancer designed through the lens of artists from all over the world; each representing their own unique experiences of the pandemic.

When one door closes, another door opens. Dorsett Hospitality International’s booth, will also showcase House of Joy by Katrina Chuang and House of Dreams by Sunny Sun – two physical artworks on canvas which come to life through an AR Instagram Filter.

Prints of these two art pieces will also be available for visitors to take home to colour and draw their own dreams before activating their own art piece using the Instagram filter!

