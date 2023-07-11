logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachD&S Audiology Expands Its Reach With New Clinic Opening In Woodlands
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
33 seen
0 Comments

D&S Audiology Expands Its Reach With New Clinic Opening In Woodlands

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 July 2023 – D&S Audiology is pleased to announce the opening of a new audiology clinic in Woodlands. The new location is conveniently situated beside Woodlands MRT station and offers a full range of hearing care services, including hearing tests, hearing device assessment, hearing aids fitting, tinnitus management, cochlear implant counselling and hearing protection.
D&S Audiology - Eng (1).jpeg

The new clinic is located at 12 Woodlands Square #13-73, Tower 1, Singapore 737715 and will be open from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic is staffed by a team of experienced audiologists who are committed to providing personalised and professional hearing care to the community.

“We are excited to have our services in Woodlands to serve the hearing needs of this vibrant community,” said Deepak D’Souza, Co-founder and Senior Principal Audiologist of D&S Audiology.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new clinic is equipped with the latest equipment to provide a wide range of services for children, adults and seniors. The clinic also carries a wide selection of hearing aids and cochlear implant processors from leading manufacturers. Individuals who are concerned about their hearing – whether it is requiring assistance to map the cochlear implant after surgery or seeking management strategies for tinnitus in Singapore — are welcome to book an appointment to visit the clinic.

D&S Audiology is a leading audiology clinic in Singapore that provides individualised care and a range of hearing solutions. With a team of highly qualified audiologists and cutting-edge technology, the clinic aims to enhance the quality of life for its patients by addressing their unique hearing needs.

To celebrate the new clinic’s opening, D&S Audiology is also offering a special promotion for the month of August. Customers may enjoy an attractive discount when they purchase a pair of hearing aids. Customers can also take advantage of a free trial period and a satisfaction guarantee.

For more information, please visit https://dsaudiology.sg/.
Hashtag: #AudiologyClinic

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Results of the “Asia Smart App Awards 2022/2023” Announced // India’s Stock Markets Have Become Now Punters’ Paradise // Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park targets Intl startups in COP28-related activities // Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi commends emirate’s business continuity capabilities // Sonia to attend meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru // Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in industrial area // Amazon Singapore Unveils the Real Deals this Prime Day with Epic Discounts and Great Savings // NCP Split In Maharashtra Is A Part Of Wider BJP Plan For Lok Sabha Polls // Supreme Court’s Final Hearing On Abrogation Of Article 370 Has Special Significance For 2024 // International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain // Rahul Gandhi Set To Upset Narendra Modi In Five States // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 11 Jul 2023 // Petrol @ Rs 15 Per Litre Proposal Before Election 2024 Is Another Jumla // Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Points To Shifts In TMC Support Base // BJP claims 40% JD-U’s MLAs to join RJD to make Tejashwi CM // 5G Team Taiwan Debuts With Success at COMNEXT Tokyo 2023 // Goldman Sachs Projection On India Emerging As Second Largest Economy By 2075 Is A Great News // G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo Unite to Redefine the Future of Gaming and Integrated Resorts Industry in Asia // Kejriwal says ready to meet any situation as Yamuna above red mark // Al Marar participates in Russian-Gulf Strategic Dialogue //