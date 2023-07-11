logo
G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo Unite to Redefine the Future of Gaming and Integrated Resorts Industry in Asia
Asian News by Media-Outreach
G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo Unite to Redefine the Future of Gaming and Integrated Resorts Industry in Asia

MACAU – Media OutReach – 11 July 2023 – G2E Asia, the premier event for the gaming and entertainment industry in Asia, returns to Macau with the debut of Asian IR Expo to transcend boundaries and present new opportunities in the gaming and integrated resort industries. The events open today at the Venetian Macao with a shared vision of fostering growth and innovation and will attract more than 5,000 visitors. The collaboration of the events will provide an expanded range of sector offerings at the exhibition. This includes leading-edge products and solutions in the gaming, entertainment, themed travel, art, technology, sports and Esports industries.
Opening Ceremony.jpg

Complementing the exhibition is a carefully curated conference program led by renowned experts and thought leaders on trending topics shaping the industry landscape. Areas of focus include:

  • An in-depth look at Asia’s integrated resorts in terms of regulatory oversight and gaming control, as well as the future trends and challenges.
  • Asia Gaming Landscape: A Decade into the Future.
  • Transition from VIP to Mass and Non-Gaming: Bumpy or Smooth.
  • IAGA Best Practices Institute.

Along with keynote speakers, Dr. Wilfred Wong, President and Executive Director of Sands China and Mr. Alejandro Tengco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Cooperation (PAGCOR). Other speakers joining the stage include Alidad Tash, Founder and Managing Director of 2NT8 Limited; Chen Si, COO of Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort; Ed Bowers, President Global Development of MGM Resorts International; Fredric E. Gushin, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group; Hubert Wang, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China; and Kenneth Fong, Managing Director of Credit Suisse.

The Asian IR Expo launches its debut at the Venetian Macao today, alongside the Greater Bay Area Hotel and Cultural & Creative Industry Expo. From July 11-13, 2023, the events expect to bring together 5,000 visitors across the travel, integrated resorts, and hotel industries to foster collaborations for mutual growth and success. The industry’s participation showcases its dedication to enhancing tourism and elevating Macau’s status as a premier destination worldwide.

The three-day event includes an exhibition, a carefully curated summit program and unique networking opportunities for industry professionals to explore the latest trends and innovations. Visitors are presented with leading-edge products and solutions from various sectors, including art, entertainment, themed travel, technology, sports and Esports.

The summit program, a cornerstone of the Asian IR Expo, features renowned experts and thought leaders discussing trending topics that shape the industry landscape. Areas of focus include:

* Travel Talk and Prospects – Offer a wealth of information and insights in the latest travel trends. Connect with industry experts and learn from them how to unlock success factors after pandemic, shaping tourism development and sharing policy.

* Art and Entertainment (work with ArtBiz) – Explore a diverse range of topics from how the cultural industry drives innovation and promotes the diverse development of the city, to the potential of technology, pop art and entertainment to enhance the customer experience.

* Sports and Esports – Explore the significant impact of sports scene to tourism industry

* Health and Wellness – Discuss the growing trends and development of health conscious tourism in Asia.

Along with keynote speakers, including Dr. Wilfred Wong, President and Executive Director of Sands China; Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macau Government Tourism Office and Ms. Leong Wai Man, President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government. Other speakers joining the stage include Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Ms. Naomi Mano, President & CEO, Luxurique Inc., Mr. Ruben Toral, Director of Healthcare + Wellness, QUO, Mr. Naosato Shibata, Vice Director of Heath Insurance Division, Health Insurance Bureau of Japan, Mr. Mario Ho, Chairman & Co-CEO, NIP Group INC, Ms. Claire Johnson, Head of Partnership & Events of French May Arts Festival and Mr. Marc Rosen, President of Entertainment of Authentic Brands Group.

To learn more about G2E Asia, visit www.g2easia.com.

To learn more about Asian IR Expo, visit www.AsianIRExpo.com.

