Dubai among top 5 cities for affordable expat housing

Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, is now one of the top five most affordable cities for expat housing, according to the new ranking by Colife, a global rental service. The ranking is based on several factors such as changes in the real estate markets of cities with an attractive business environment for expats, as well as on extensive global studies such as the Ease of Doing Business index by the World Bank, the Global Startup Ecosystem Index Report by StartupBlink, and the Worldwide Work-Life Balance Index by Forbes Advisor.

Digital nomads, or remote workers who travel the world, have unique needs when choosing a place to live. According to the authors of the Executive Nomad Index, who studied the behavior of managers and business owners that lead this lifestyle, the most attractive factors for digital nomads are the dynamism of city life, its culture, and networking opportunities.

Dubai was ranked fifth. Home to offices of many large international companies, including Microsoft, Google, Nokia, Amazon, Procter & Gamble, and Nestlé, more than 80% of the city’s population is foreign, therefore English is widely spoken, and services and information are easily accessible in English. This makes Dubai a comfortable place for expats, especially regarding language adaptation. It is also more affordable than major cities like London and New York. For example, the Colife service offers stylish apartments in popular areas of Dubai, such as Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Al Furjan, and JLT, from $1,800 per month without realtor commissions or a deposit. The price includes 24/7 service, high-speed Wi-Fi, bill payment, and cleaning. Colife also organizes thematic events and networking opportunities for its tenants so they can spend time interestingly without leaving home. The service owners also plan to create community football and volleyball teams and hold special events for Halloween, New Year, and other holidays.

The other centres on the list included Oslo, Berlin, Barcelona and Lisbon.

Digital nomadism is on the rise, with more than 35 million people worldwide now working remotely and traveling the globe. A Hubble study found that 42% of respondents would like to work abroad, and these statistics are starting to influence the policies and decision-making of companies and governments. Countries are offering special visa programs, amending migration laws, and expanding their product/service offerings to attract more people. This trend of digital nomadism is impacting all spheres from accommodation booking services to the hiring sector. Colife is one of the companies catering to the growing trend of digital nomadism by offering stylish apartments in popular expat destinations, as well as 24/7 concierge assistance and a variety of community events and networking opportunities.

