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Dubai boat show confirms international shipyard line-up for November

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai International Boat Show will bring major international yacht builders to Dubai Harbour from 25 to 29 November, with tickets now on sale for the five-day exhibition’s 32nd edition.

The confirmed participants include Azimut, Benetti, Ferretti Group, Gulf Craft, Heesen Yachts, Lürssen, Sunreef and Sunseeker, alongside regional suppliers and marine service businesses. Organisers expect more than 100 boats and other craft on the water, although the final vessel list and details of individual launches have yet to be announced.

The exhibition, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre, has moved from its previously planned April dates to November, placing it at the beginning of the Gulf’s principal recreational boating season. Organisers have also indicated that November will become the show’s regular position on the calendar.

The revised timing follows the postponement of the April event amid regional geopolitical tensions. Confirmation of the November programme gives shipyards, brokers and equipment suppliers a defined period to arrange meetings with customers and commercial partners ahead of the winter boating season.

Gulf Craft has separately confirmed its participation and plans to present vessels and services associated with its Majesty, Nomad, Oryx and SilverCat brands. The UAE-based manufacturer will operate a dedicated pavilion and provide access to representatives of its Superyacht Service Centre.

Other participating regional companies include Al Yousuf Motors, Al Masaood, Ocean Boats, Empire Marine International and Silver Yachts & Repair. Their presence broadens the exhibition beyond new yacht sales to include distribution, technical support and services used by owners and operators.

Marine technology and infrastructure companies named for the event include D-Marin, Drydocks World, Elcome and Yacht Controller. Abu Dhabi Ship Building and AMIT Group are also among the participating organisations, with products and services covering engineering, equipment and vessel operations.

The mix of exhibitors is intended to support commercial discussions across several parts of the marine market. Yacht builders can meet prospective owners and brokers, while equipment manufacturers and service providers can discuss distribution, maintenance and technical requirements with regional operators.

The presence of both custom superyacht specialists and production boat manufacturers gives prospective buyers access to different segments of the market at one venue. However, participation by a shipyard does not necessarily mean that its full model range will be displayed. Organisers have said further information about specific vessels and launches will follow as preparations advance. This distinction is important for visitors planning inspections or negotiations, particularly where access to individual yachts may require arrangements with exhibitors before arrival.

The show’s waterfront layout will include Superyacht Avenue and a marina display, allowing visitors to examine vessels alongside exhibitions of marine equipment and associated services. Other designated areas cover marine lifestyle products, diving equipment and innovation, with watersports demonstrations included in the public programme.

Industry discussions will form another part of the schedule. The Port of Call programme, associated with the Italian Trade Agency, will provide a setting for exchanges on developments affecting the leisure marine business. The Leisure Marine Association is expected to return with two days of Coffee Talks for industry participants.

The Italian Trade Agency is among the institutional participants, together with Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. Their presence reflects the event’s combination of commercial displays, international business contacts and services connected with maritime activity.

For the public, admission is available through the exhibition’s official ticketing arrangements, with prices starting at Dh60. Eligible trade professionals can apply for complimentary access, subject to approval and proof of their industry involvement. Separate registration categories provide free admission, subject to verification, for boat owners, captains and divers.

The programme is designed for visitors beyond the yacht-buying market, including families and people interested in marine technology and watersports. Exhibits will cover onboard systems, navigation and communications equipment, diving products and leisure accessories, alongside larger craft berthed at the harbour.

The exhibition will open at 3pm each day. Closing time is 8pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, extending to 9pm on Friday and Saturday. Dubai Harbour is situated between Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters, with organisers providing transport guidance for visitors travelling by public transport or car.

Phoenix Yacht Management has also confirmed attendance, offering information on yacht sales, charter, management, new construction and refits. The company, which represents Numarine in the Gulf Cooperation Council market, has identified stand MD-14 for meetings with prospective customers during the exhibition.

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