Dubai Police study flags growing threat to digital evidence

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Police has warned that increasingly convincing artificial intelligence deepfakes could undermine confidence in genuine photographs, videos and recordings, creating new obstacles for criminal investigations and digital security.

A study prepared by the force’s Future Foresight Centre says the challenge is expanding beyond identifying fabricated material to establishing that authentic content has not been manipulated. It identifies potential consequences for public safety, information credibility and decisions relying on electronic evidence.

The assessment highlights two connected threats: criminals exploiting synthetic images and voices for fraud and impersonation, and the possibility that genuine recordings will be dismissed as fabricated. Both developments could complicate how investigators, organisations and members of the public assess information.

Expert Brigadier Dr Hamdan Ahmad Hamdan Al Ghassiya, director of the centre, said generative AI was becoming increasingly capable of reproducing faces and voices and producing realistic audiovisual material. Such capabilities could facilitate identity theft, digital deception and the manipulation of information, he said.

The study cautions that technological improvements could make it harder to distinguish authentic recordings from artificially generated ones. Greater suspicion of digital material could also affect evidence that has not been altered, raising questions about the reliability of information presented to investigators and decision makers.

Police therefore emphasised the importance of establishing the origin, authenticity and integrity of digital content. Verification, the study suggests, must address not only whether suspicious material is fabricated but also whether apparently legitimate material can be shown to be genuine.

The assessment does not suggest that all digital recordings are unreliable. Rather, it identifies a potential shift in the burden facing those assessing them as sophisticated manipulation tools become more accessible. The concern extends to individuals and businesses as well as law enforcement agencies.

Al Ghassiya described the situation as a dual security challenge. Fabricated material could be used to deceive victims or spread false information, while doubts about authentic content could complicate investigations and decisions. He called for security organisations to strengthen their capabilities before emerging threats become widespread.

The centre advocates monitoring technological developments, identifying early warning signs, assessing potential risks and examining possible future scenarios. That approach would allow security authorities to prepare for new forms of digital deception rather than relying exclusively on responses after offences emerge.

The research also identifies opportunities to use artificial intelligence against manipulated content. Analytical tools can examine photographs, audio and video for indications of alteration, potentially supporting detection and verification. Improved digital forensic methods could help investigators assess the authenticity of material submitted as evidence.

However, the study stresses that automated detection is not sufficient on its own. Public awareness, digital verification skills and responsible treatment of information are also necessary, alongside institutional procedures that allow organisations to respond to evolving threats.

The warning comes as misinformation remains a prominent concern in international risk assessments. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2026 ranked misinformation and disinformation as the second most significant global risk over a two-year horizon, a finding cited in the police study.

The force’s assessment does not announce new criminal penalties or a change to rules governing the admissibility of evidence. Its focus is on anticipating technological developments and improving preparedness among security institutions and the wider community.

The study was issued during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed in October, and is linked to the Ministry of Interior’s Safe UAE Through Your Digital Awareness campaign. The initiative involves Dubai Police and the Dubai Electronic Security Center and seeks to improve public understanding of online crime and cybersecurity risks.

The findings also distinguish between the creation of convincing false material and the erosion of confidence that can follow. An authentic clip might attract suspicion simply because similar footage can now be manufactured. For investigators, that makes the circumstances in which material was obtained and preserved important.

The study places responsibility across groups rather than treating deepfake detection as a task for specialists alone. Individuals need to assess questionable communications, organisations need verification processes, and security agencies need expertise. These measures are presented as complementary safeguards, not guarantees against deception or mistaken assessments.

The Future Foresight Centre examines emerging technologies and their implications for policing, including ways to improve institutional planning and decision making. Its latest assessment considers both the security risks associated with synthetic media and the potential for verification technology to support investigative work.