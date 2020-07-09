Emirates resumes flight to 6 more cities

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Geneva (from 15 July), Los Angeles (from 22 July), Dar es Salaam (from 1 August), Prague and Sao Paulo (from 2 August), and Boston (from 15 August), offering customers even more travel options.

This will take the airline’s network to 58 cities by mid-August, including 20 points in Europe and 24 points in the Asia Pacific.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said there has been an uptick in customer interest and demand since the announcement of Dubai’s re-opening.

Emirates said customers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Emirates’ hub in Dubai. Customers can also stop over or travel to Dubai, as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

With the gradual re-opening of borders over the summer, Emirates said it has revised its booking policies to offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket by 31 July 2020 for travel on or before 30 November 2020, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans due to unexpected flight or travel restrictions relating to COVID-19, or when they book a Flex or Flex plus fare.

Premium customers can enjoy Emirates’ Chauffeur Drive service and relax in its Lounge facility at Dubai International airport, with the restart of these signature services after a full health and safety review. Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

