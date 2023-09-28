logo
Just in:
Ministry of the Interior hosts international conference for law enforcement agencies in London // Western Nations, Especially USA Are Known For Their Double Standards // 6 youths sue 32 countries over climate change // Anwar Gargash: UAE’s foreign policy is built upon three pillars: stability, prosperity and principles // Bybit, DMCC announce Crypto Innovation Challenge // English signboard for library infuriates Nitish // Azbil to Exhibit at the Data Centre World Asia 2023 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 28 Sep 2023 // Russia aims to rejoin UN human rights council // Fresh Judicial Look At Setting Agencies After Adversaries Is Ominous For Modi Govt // Kerala to approach SC over Governor sitting over bills // Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination launches dairy production facility in Al Ain, embracing ‘Made in UAE’ slogan // Alibaba Cloud Launches Sustainability Web Application and Virtual Sign Language Interpreter for The Hangzhou Asian Games // INDIA Constituents Are Well Placed In Bihar And Jharkhand Focusing On OBC // Media OutReach Newswire donates HK$45,000 to flood affected animal shelters in Hong Kong // Buzz over BJP fielding ministers in Rajasthan assembly poll // India extends scheme for greater market access abroad // Meet Konrad Martin: Technology Expert & Personal Guide to Small Business Tech Day, Leading the Way in IT & Cybersecurity Excellence – Reserve Your Spot for an Unforgettable Learning Experience // CBI probing ‘irregularities’ in Delhi CM bungalow work // Majority Of Indians Are Anaemic, Lack Adequate Nutritional Foods //
HomeIndia PoliticsEnglish signboard for library infuriates Nitish
India Politics
0 likes

English signboard for library infuriates Nitish

lalu nitish determined to weed out bjp rss from bihar 1

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday voiced his extreme displeasure over the signboard of a government school’s library bearing the inscription in English.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumar was in Banka district, about 250 kms from the state capital, where he reached after inspection of a bridge in the adjoining Jamui which got damaged after heavy rainfall last week.

In Banka, Kumar inaugurated a newly constructed hospital and inspected a recently renovated indoor stadium before visiting a high school and got upset upon seeing the signboard stating it was a “digital library”.

“Why is this not in Hindi? We are not living in the British era,” he told the District Magistrate Anshul Kumar who was present there.

“Look, I have nothing against English. It was the medium of my instruction while I was studying engineering. Many of my speeches in Parliament, too, were in that language”, said the longest-serving CM of Bihar.

He added, “But, at one point of time, I decided to promote the use of Hindi. I therefore gave up putting on my signature in English. Please get this signboard changed, at the earliest”.

The DM assured Kumar that the needful would be done “today itself”.

The septuagenarian, who owes his passionate advocacy for Hindi to his ideological devotion towards late socialist stalwart Ram Manohar Lohia, has voiced displeasure, in public, over the use of English on more than one occasion.

In February, he reprimanded an agricultural entrepreneur for making a presentation that contained “too many English words”.

A month later, inside the state legislative council, he chided Chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur, who belongs to his JD(U), upon seeing words like “honourable” and “speaking time” on the electronic display board.

The chief minister was accompanied by cabinet colleagues and top government officials during his tour of the two districts.

With inputs from News18

The post English signboard for library infuriates Nitish first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Buzz
Featured
Peer to Peer
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
CBI probing ‘irregularities’ in Delhi CM bungalow work // Buzz over BJP fielding ministers in Rajasthan assembly poll // Kerala to approach SC over Governor sitting over bills // Taiwan Tourism Administration Launches “Taiwan’s Lucky Land International Tourism Attraction Program” // Opposition stalled women quota for three decades: Modi // A vessel with a record-breaking cargo capacity carried through the Arctic by Atomflot for the first time // Dubai off-plan sales hit 12-year high // 6 youths sue 32 countries over climate change // Nothing Introduces the $69 CMF Watch Pro & Puts the Big Name Smartwatches on Notice // “Asian Games Mailbox” Macau Station Successfully Concludes, Local Youth Send Messages to Hangzhou Asian Games // India extends scheme for greater market access abroad // Ministry of the Interior hosts international conference for law enforcement agencies in London // Media OutReach Newswire donates HK$45,000 to flood affected animal shelters in Hong Kong // Azbil to Exhibit at the Data Centre World Asia 2023 // Majority Of Indians Are Anaemic, Lack Adequate Nutritional Foods // Alibaba Cloud Launches Sustainability Web Application and Virtual Sign Language Interpreter for The Hangzhou Asian Games // Meet Konrad Martin: Technology Expert & Personal Guide to Small Business Tech Day, Leading the Way in IT & Cybersecurity Excellence – Reserve Your Spot for an Unforgettable Learning Experience // Bybit, DMCC announce Crypto Innovation Challenge // Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination launches dairy production facility in Al Ain, embracing ‘Made in UAE’ slogan // Retailers consider UAE as great for doing business //