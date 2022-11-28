Ensign InfoSecurity Partners Offensive Security to Boost Cybersecurity Training and Industry Ecosystem in Singapore 

Ensign is cybersecurity training provider Offensive Security’s first-ever Platinum Learning Partner in the Asia Pacific region

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 November 2022 – Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign), Asia’s largest pure-play end-to-end cybersecurity services provider and Offensive Security (OffSec), the leading provider of hands-on cybersecurity training and certification, today announced that Ensign is OffSec’s first-ever Platinum Learning Partner in the Asia Pacific region. Ensign will be working with OffSec to offer hands-on, instructor-led cybersecurity training courses to industry-wide trainees to raise cybersecurity competency in the face of a dynamic and ever-evolving cyber threat.

Ensign will kick off by providing live instructor-led bootcamps for the Penetration Testing with Kali Linux (PEN-200) in early 2023 before offering other OffSec courses as part of this partnership.

Penetration tests employ a set of automated and manual interventions to identify vulnerabilities in any applications and systems. Such tests are necessary in an increasingly digitalised world to identify gaps so that remediation can be applied before an actual malicious actor can exploit them. The skills and knowledge required to perform such tests require penetration testers to be well versed in a variety of domains and draw widely from industry experience to ensure that vulnerabilities are discovered in a timely and comprehensive manner. Penetration testers will need skills and knowledge from various domains such as networks and cloud, and understand attacker’s TTPs (Tactics, Techniques and Procedures).

There are also plans to offer more advanced workshops with global experts and industry-relevant training. These will serve to boost the cybersecurity industry ecosystem by providing more platforms for professional exchange and cross learning.

“We are excited to be working with globally renowned cybersecurity training provider Offensive Security to heighten the level of cybersecurity expertise and provide a boost to the industry ecosystem here in Singapore,” said Chua Zong Fu, Head of Consulting at Ensign InfoSecurity. “Amid a complex cyber threat environment with increasingly sophisticated threat actors, penetration testing has become a necessity for organisations to perform before they connect to the Internet. The local ecosystem does not have enough skilled workforce to meet the market’s demand. With this program, we hope to be able to share our experience and provide locally accessible trainers to meet the cybersecurity needs in the region.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ensign InfoSecurity to provide high-quality live courses to trainees in Singapore,” said David Zhao, Head of APAC, Offensive Security. “We are confident that Ensign’s deep level of cybersecurity expertise and regional network across Singapore and the wider Asia Pacific region makes it a well-placed partner to offer these training services. We look forward to extending our partnership to offer more courses in time to come.”

About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest, pure-play end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients’ cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

Ensign InfoSecurity is ranked 6th in a worldwide survey of MSSPs (Managed Security Services Providers). The MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs list and research, identify and honour the top MSSPs worldwide by tracking the MSSP’s market’s ongoing growth and evolution.

About Offensive Security

Offensive Security is the leading provider of continuous workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity professionals. Created by the community for the community, Offensive Security’s one-of-a-kind mix of practical, hands-on training and certification programs, virtual labs, and open-source projects provide practitioners with the highly desired offensive skills to get a job, advance their careers and better protect their organizations.

Offensive Security is committed to funding and growing Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments.

For more information, visit www.offensive-security.com/ and follow @offsectraining and @kalilinux.