Etihad, Miral in Yas entertainment deal

Miral, Abu Dhabi’s creator of destinations entered into a partnership with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, to secure exclusive naming rights of Yas Bay Arena. As part of the agreement, Abu Dhabi’s first-of-its-kind multi-purpose, indoor entertainment venue will officially be named Etihad Arena.

With Etihad Airways’ track record for connecting Abu Dhabi to the world and promoting the UAE as a vibrant and growing hub for culture, business and tourism, the airline is the perfect partner to help further raise the profile of this unique venue and Yas Island as a destination. With both companies playing a key role in the Emirate’s economic diversification and development strategy, the new partnership will help position the Etihad Arena as one of the leading entertainment venues in the region and an important addition to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi’s entertainment and tourism offering.

The Etihad Arena, which will be operated by Flash Entertainment, has been designed to accommodate large-scale and private events, offering unique flexibility with a capacity ranging from 200 to 18,000 people. Once open, the venue will host an eclectic variety of events including sporting competitions, corporate events, cultural performances, concerts, and many other appealing activities throughout the year.

Etihad Arena is part of Yas Bay, an iconic mixed-use development located on the southern end of Yas Island. Yas Bay encompasses three distinct but integrated areas: Yas Bay Waterfront, the Residences at Yas Bay and twofour54. The Etihad Arena will be an integral and iconic part of the Yas Bay Waterfront, which will also include the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, a beach club as well as a pier that boasts 12 licensed cafes and restaurants, and 19 retail outlets.

