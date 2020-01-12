Quantcast
Monday / January 13.
logo
mobile-logo
HomeCompaniesEtihad, Miral in Yas entertainment deal
Companies
0 likes
9 seen
0 Comments

Etihad, Miral in Yas entertainment deal

Miral, Abu Dhabi’s creator of destinations entered into a partnership with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, to secure exclusive naming rights of Yas Bay Arena. As part of the agreement, Abu Dhabi’s first-of-its-kind multi-purpose, indoor entertainment venue will officially be named Etihad Arena.

With Etihad Airways’ track record for connecting Abu Dhabi to the world and promoting the UAE as a vibrant and growing hub for culture, business and tourism, the airline is the perfect partner to help further raise the profile of this unique venue and Yas Island as a destination. With both companies playing a key role in the Emirate’s economic diversification and development strategy, the new partnership will help position the Etihad Arena as one of the leading entertainment venues in the region and an important addition to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi’s entertainment and tourism offering.

The Etihad Arena, which will be operated by Flash Entertainment, has been designed to accommodate large-scale and private events, offering unique flexibility with a capacity ranging from 200 to 18,000 people. Once open, the venue will host an eclectic variety of events including sporting competitions, corporate events, cultural performances, concerts, and many other appealing activities throughout the year.

Etihad Arena is part of Yas Bay, an iconic mixed-use development located on the southern end of Yas Island. Yas Bay encompasses three distinct but integrated areas: Yas Bay Waterfront, the Residences at Yas Bay and twofour54. The Etihad Arena will be an integral and iconic part of the Yas Bay Waterfront, which will also include the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, a beach club as well as a pier that boasts 12 licensed cafes and restaurants, and 19 retail outlets.

Also published on Medium.

Share

Related posts

Featured
Featured
Companies
Columns
Featured
Expo2020
Arabian Post
About Us

The Arabian Post offers you the best of all stories of the day aggregated from multiple networks around the world along with original contributions and analysis by TAP’s own staff.

The Arabian Post is the only news website one needs to access to be up to date with the latest happenings around the world, with reports drawn from top news sources, including wire services, broadcasters, newspapers, magazines and most popular online news sites.

Network:

Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post