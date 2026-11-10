European refrigeration hacks expose Gulf retail security risks

Cyberattacks that disrupted supermarket refrigeration across Europe have intensified scrutiny of connected cooling systems used by retailers in the UAE and wider Gulf, where unauthorised changes to equipment settings could destroy food stocks and interrupt trading.

France has now attributed the October attacks to an Iranian Revolutionary Guards-linked cyber unit, Shahid Kaveh. French authorities said approximately 700 sites were targeted, including supermarkets, butchers and food-processing facilities. Their investigation identified at least 15 fires linked to manipulated refrigeration equipment, alongside extensive food losses.

The attribution, announced on Monday, represents a significant development in an investigation that initially focused on vulnerabilities in remotely accessible controllers. France summoned Iran’s ambassador and indicated that further European sanctions could follow. The allegations concern responsibility for the attacks; they do not establish that Gulf retailers have been targeted.

A separate wave on 2 November affected food retailers in Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Ireland and other European countries. Operators reported refrigeration units switching into defrost mode or reaching unusually high temperatures. Investigators have not established whether every incident was conducted by the same perpetrators.

The first major disruption occurred overnight on 11 and 12 October in France. Attackers manipulated refrigeration controls, extending defrost cycles that normally lasted approximately an hour to as long as eight hours. Refrigerated cabinets and cold rooms warmed while stores were closed, leaving staff to discover spoiled products the following morning.

French retailers including Intermarché, Coopérative U and Carrefour were affected. Some businesses discarded substantial quantities of chilled and frozen goods. The consequences went beyond replacement stock, with damaged equipment, interrupted sales and additional inspections needed before normal operations could resume.

The exposure matters for Gulf supermarket operators because refrigeration networks increasingly depend on digital controllers, centralised monitoring and remote maintenance. Such systems help businesses manage energy consumption and detect faults, but internet-accessible interfaces can also provide attackers with a route into equipment responsible for food preservation.

Security researchers at Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 have examined the European incidents and the exposure of refrigeration controllers. Their findings underline the risks associated with devices accessible from public networks, particularly where equipment remains in service after security support has ended.

Danish manufacturer Danfoss said many systems affected during the French attacks were obsolete products that no longer received security updates. The company has advised customers to install supported firmware and replace equipment that cannot be maintained securely. Other refrigeration controller families have also figured in investigations.

Research published by Advanced Cyber Defence Systems on 5 November identified internet-exposed controllers remaining accessible after the first French attacks. Its assessment described continued exposure across several countries when the subsequent wave struck, illustrating how known weaknesses can persist despite visible operational damage.

For UAE and GCC businesses, the immediate concern is operational rather than evidence of an equivalent regional attack. A supermarket may have multiple refrigerated display cases and storage areas managed through shared systems. Compromising a common controller or maintenance connection could therefore affect several units simultaneously.

Losses would depend on the duration of temperature excursions, the type of products stored and how quickly employees respond. Meat, seafood, dairy products and other temperature-sensitive goods may require disposal when safe storage conditions cannot be demonstrated, even if refrigeration is subsequently restored.

The financial exposure also extends to emergency engineering work, replacement inventory, possible equipment repairs and temporary closure of affected sections. Retailers must distinguish between a routine mechanical failure and deliberate manipulation when investigating unexpected changes in temperature or defrost schedules.

Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency issued an advisory on 6 November addressing attacks against remotely accessible operational technology. It recommended restricting remote access, strengthening authentication, updating systems and monitoring for unusual activity. The guidance applies to the broader category of industrial and building controls, not only supermarket refrigerators.

Retail operators can also separate refrigeration controls from payment and office networks, limit supplier access to authorised maintenance windows and retain manual procedures for checking temperatures. These measures reduce dependence on a single remote connection, although implementation varies with equipment age, service contracts and the architecture of individual stores.

France’s national blood service also faced attempted manipulation of refrigeration equipment at three facilities this month. Monitoring alerts allowed personnel to protect stored products, and the service said blood supplies were unaffected. The incident demonstrated the importance of independent alarms and rapid intervention when cooling controls are compromised.