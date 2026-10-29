Sharjah shuts city beaches over offshore oil threat

Sharjah has temporarily closed beaches across the city after an offshore tanker oil spill raised concerns that marine pollution could reach its coastline.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau announced the precautionary measure on Wednesday, October 28, saying specialist teams and relevant authorities were taking steps to protect the shoreline and ensure public safety. The decision extends restrictions imposed earlier on Al Hamriyah Beach as authorities respond to pollution affecting parts of the northern United Arab Emirates coast.

The bureau said the citywide closure was intended to prevent exposure to pollution from the tanker spill rather than confirm that oil had reached every affected beach. It urged residents, visitors and beachgoers to observe instructions issued by the authorities, obtain information from official channels and avoid circulating rumours.

No date for reopening the city’s beaches was specified in the announcement. The statement did not set out separate arrangements for swimming, waterfront activities or public facilities at the affected locations. The bureau also did not identify individual beaches covered by the citywide order or provide figures for the quantity of oil discharged, the area affected offshore or the expected duration of protective operations.

The expanded restrictions follow a series of closures in neighbouring coastal areas after oil from a tanker contaminated waters off the UAE. Umm Al Quwain ordered the temporary closure of beaches and coastal areas on October 23 while technical assessments and marine protection measures were undertaken. Sharjah separately announced the closure of Al Hamriyah Beach that day.

Ras Al Khaimah subsequently ordered its beaches closed until further notice, widening the precautionary measures across the northern emirates. The decisions have affected public access to coastal recreation areas while environmental authorities assess the movement of oil and work to limit its spread.

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has said containment operations and environmental assessments are under way. Its response involves monitoring the impact of the spill and coordinating measures intended to limit damage to coastal waters. The authorities have not publicly confirmed the identity of the tanker responsible or established the cause of the leak.

Satellite observations have indicated that the slick spread offshore and moved towards the Umm Al Quwain coastline. Such imagery has raised concern about the potential for oil to reach additional coastal locations, although the extent of pollution at individual Sharjah beaches has not been established in the latest city closure announcement.

The distinction is important because a preventive closure does not necessarily mean that every stretch of beach has been contaminated. Officials have framed Sharjah’s decision as an advance safety measure, allowing specialist teams to monitor conditions and take action without waiting for pollution to reach busy public areas.

The spill has also drawn attention to the vulnerability of shallow coastal habitats, fishing grounds and other marine environments. Oil on the water’s surface can move with currents and winds, complicating containment and shoreline protection. The scale of any lasting environmental damage depends on the amount and type of oil released, its movement and the effectiveness of response operations.

Authorities have advised fishermen and other users of the sea to follow safety directions and avoid affected waters. These warnings accompany the beach restrictions and are intended to reduce contact with polluted areas while teams continue their work. No separate citywide fishing ban was detailed in Sharjah’s Wednesday announcement.

Residents in parts of Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain had earlier raised concerns about unusual odours associated with the offshore incident. The environment ministry said the reported smells did not pose a health risk to residents, while continuing to assess the environmental effects of the spill. That assurance did not remove the need for restrictions on potentially affected coastal areas.

For beach operators and visitors, the immediate practical consequence is that access remains subject to official directions rather than ordinary opening arrangements. The government has asked the public to rely on its announcements for information about safety and access, instead of unverified messages circulating online. Further instructions will determine access.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau issued its city beach closure notice through its official communication channels, including X. Its statement said specialised teams and concerned departments had begun the necessary procedures to keep pollution away from the shoreline, and reiterated that members of the public should comply with instructions issued for their safety.