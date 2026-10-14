Flying Wedge displays prototype for autonomous combat programme

Bengaluru-based Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace has unveiled a full-scale static prototype of its FWD Supreme autonomous combat aircraft in New Delhi, while preparing a lighter demonstrator for its maiden flight.

The company presented the programme on Tuesday as a proposed family of artificial intelligence-piloted aircraft intended for surveillance, strike and coordinated combat missions. Its smaller FWD Supreme Lite has completed taxi trials, founder Suhas Tejaskanda said, but no first-flight date has been confirmed.

The unveiling marks a further stage in the company’s effort to move from aircraft designs to flight-tested hardware. A static prototype demonstrates the proposed configuration rather than operational performance, and the aircraft’s advertised speed, range and combat capabilities remain development targets.

Flying Wedge envisages two principal versions. The approximately 250kg Supreme Lite is intended to test autonomous navigation, flight control and cooperation between aircraft. The larger Supreme Heavy is designed for longer-range intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, precision strikes and missions conducted alongside other aircraft.

Company specifications for the heavier aircraft describe a flying-wing configuration measuring roughly 10 metres across, with an internal weapons bay and a payload of about 350kg. The proposed maximum speed is Mach 0.8 to 0.85, with cruising speeds of 500 to 600 kilometres an hour.

Flying Wedge also projects a range exceeding 1,500km and endurance of more than two hours, supported by satellite communications. Those figures have not been validated through publicly documented flight trials of the Supreme Heavy. Its propulsion and systems integration will be crucial to determining whether the design can meet them.

The company calls its operating concept the Mobbing Doctrine. It envisages groups of autonomous aircraft exchanging information and coordinating decisions during missions, rather than relying exclusively on individual high-value combat platforms. Under the concept, surviving aircraft would continue assigned tasks if others were lost.

Such coordination would require dependable communications, reliable target identification and systems capable of operating when links are disrupted. Flying Wedge says artificial intelligence will support navigation, sensor processing and mission execution, although the extent of human oversight during weapons employment has not been established in publicly available technical documentation.

Tejaskanda has described affordability and operational relevance as central aims of the programme. The company is also seeking foreign participation in an India-led development and manufacturing initiative called Operation Triple Seven. Details of binding investment commitments, production arrangements and customer orders have not been publicly established.

A Anbarasu, director general for acquisition at the Ministry of Defence, linked the initiative to the government’s emphasis on joint operations, domestic manufacturing and innovation. His remarks signalled policy interest in such technologies but did not amount to confirmation of a procurement contract or an operational requirement for the aircraft.

Flying Wedge has outlined plans to increase domestically sourced components and has identified the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Manik engine as a potential propulsion option. The company has indicated that the proportion of locally sourced content could depend substantially on the engine eventually selected.

Its proposed navigation technologies include visual odometry, which estimates an aircraft’s movement by comparing successive camera images. The approach could supplement conventional satellite navigation where signals are degraded or unavailable, although its effectiveness in military conditions would need to be demonstrated through testing.

The Supreme programme joins international efforts to develop uncrewed aircraft capable of cooperating with piloted fighters or carrying out assigned missions autonomously. Such projects differ widely in maturity, from conceptual designs and ground tests to aircraft already conducting experimental flights. Their development does not establish that fully autonomous combat operations have been approved for routine military use.

Flying Wedge previously released footage of the Supreme Lite technology demonstrator undergoing development and ground preparations. Its earlier target of a first flight during the third quarter of 2026 has passed, making completion of taxi trials the clearest publicly stated milestone ahead of airborne testing.

The company separately develops Kaalbhairav unmanned aircraft and smaller interception and loitering-munition systems. Those products form part of its broader portfolio but should not be confused with the Supreme fighter programme, whose larger aircraft has yet to demonstrate its stated performance in flight.

Flying Wedge operates from Bengaluru’s Electronic City area. Its published product portfolio includes surveillance aircraft, interceptor drones and compact loitering munitions, alongside the proposed Supreme family. The company also lists agricultural unmanned aircraft among its products, reflecting its involvement in civilian applications.