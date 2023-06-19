logo
Flynas orders 30 Airbus A320neos

Flynas[22649]

Arabian Post Staff

Flynas, the Saudi air carrier and a leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, has firmed up an order with Airbus for 30 new A320neo Family aircraft, taking the airline’s total order with Airbus to 120 A320neo aircraft, including 10 A321XLRs.

The agreement was signed at the Paris Airshow by Bandar Almohanna, flynas Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer & Head of International, in the presence of H.E Saleh Al-Jasser Minister of Transport and Logistic Service, Abdulaziz Alduailj, President of General Authority of Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia, and Ayed Aljeaid, Chairman of the Board of NAS Holding.

This significant announcement reaffirms flynas’ position as a key player in the Kingdom’s aviation industry and highlights the airline’s ambitious plans to keep expanding its fleet with the world’s most modern and fuel-efficient single aisle aircraft.

Flynas is an all Airbus operator and was the first airline in Saudi Arabia to acquire the A320neo. The carrier currently operates a fleet of 32 A320neos, 13 A320ceos and four A330-300s. The addition of these new aircraft will support the airline’s growth plans as it continues to expand its international routes and destinations network.

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets and aerodynamics, which together deliver at least 20 percent lower fuel burn and CO2 emission savings. With more than 8,700 orders from 136 customers, the A320neo Family is the world’s most popular aircraft.

