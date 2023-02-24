Focus Digital Technology Group Appoints BG (Ret) Chua Chwee Koh As Senior Advisor

BG (Ret) Chua Chwee Koh

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 February 2023 – Singapore’s leading digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions company,, announced today the appointment of BG (Ret) Chua Chwee Koh as Senior Advisor.

In this role, Mr Chua will support the Focus Digital Technology Group of companies in building upon their existing initiatives while assisting in their strategic growth of new opportunities in the industry.

A retired Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Brigadier General, Mr Chua was the Chief of Group Technology and Operations of Certis CISCO Security. During his illustrious tenure of over 17 years, he played an integral role in leading the company to rapid global expansion through seamless integration of Ops-Tech capabilities, and spearheaded the digital transformation of the company. The retired SAF Brigadier General also has extensive experiences in cybersecurity.

Mr Chua holds a Master in Public Administration from Harvard University, and graduated with 1st Class Honours in Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering & Economics from the University of Birmingham. He is passionate in mentoring the young to give back to society and volunteers his time in mentoring students from Harvard Business School Club, SIT, NTU and various polytechnics.

“We are honoured to welcome BG Chua to the group. His immense experience in the military and later with Certis will surely be invaluable to the growth and expansion of our group and enable us to assist our clients better as we take out the complexity of digital transformation for them amidst increasingly challenging demands in cybersecurity,” commented Dr Edwin Lee, CEO of Focus Digital Technology Group, on Mr Chua’s appointment.

“Mr Chua’s exceptional reputation, together with his extensive knowledge, will greatly benefit our partners and clients as we pursue our initiatives and drive our company to make an indelible impact in the industry in Singapore and the region,” added Mr Wong Yew Kean, Director, Sales & Alliances.

“Focus Digital Technology Group is a promising company and I look forward to working closely with the CEO, Edwin and his innovative team in their quest to help companies transform digitally and be cyber secure.” BG (Ret) Chua Chwee Koh, Senior Advisor.