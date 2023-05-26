logo
Integrated Development The Reserve Residences by Far East Organization and Sino Group launches on 27 May 2023 // New Research Finds that APAC Consumers Expect both Security and Ease-of-Use when Interacting with Brands Online // Cape Cobra Under Pilot's Seat Is Not Uncommon // New Karnataka govt to review bad Bommai ministry orders // Indira Gandhi inaugurated parliament annexe in '75 // NDA slams Opposition boycott of New Parliament opening // Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals to Advance Malaysia's Healthcare Brand on a Global Scale // Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai // AAP slams Cong 'politics of convenience' on ordinance // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 25 May 2023 // Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming remarks at 'Africa Day' event at Ministry of Foreign Affairs // Multilateral development banks commit $3.6 billion for road safety in developing countries in 2018-2022 // Cong dares Modi to bring back Nirav, Lalit Modis // Kerala LDF Govt Makes Big Developmental Strides // Why Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi Adamant On Inaugurating New Parliament Building? // Elevating Benchmarks to Enhance Malaysia's Healthcare Ecosystem // Cong stand on Delhi ordinance depends on Punjab unit // Canopy Sands Development Presents Bay of Lights at Annual Investment Meeting 2023: A Step Towards Becoming Cambodia's Next Financial Hub // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 26 May 2023 // Shah predicts 300+seats for BJP in 2024 LS polls //
Fusion of Metaverse and Online Shopping to Recreate the Ecology of Shopping – Liza applies AI technology to build the traceability system of products
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Fusion of Metaverse and Online Shopping to Recreate the Ecology of Shopping – Liza applies AI technology to build the traceability system of products

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 May 2023 – Recently, Liza, a well-known community e-commerce company in Vietnam, announced that it has combined AI technology to create a brand-new commodity traceability system. Through this system, the circulation path of commodities can be queried with one click, which ensures the standardization and legality of commodity sources and can also protect consumers’ rights and interests to a greater extent. Different from the previous online shopping mall of Web2 in Vietnam, Liza also used AI to optimize the shopping process of users’ whole scene, and deeply explored the potential interests and needs of Vietnamese young people, creating an intensive multi-dimensional shopping ecosystem for users and creating a brand-new immersive online shopping experience.

Liza aims to provide global authentic and high-quality products to meet the needs of consumer groups. To enable more consumers to purchase high-quality global goods, collecting first-hand product consultation information and purchasing channels for users. It also conducts multiple verifications of product sources, authenticity, safety, and other aspects through AI technology to ensure the authenticity of the products. Meanwhile, in response to the current online shopping consumer group composed of young people in Vietnam, the Liza platform supports users in using global online payments or even digital currency payment methods.

Liza also focuses on enriching the content ecosystem and creating a diverse social space. It provides users with a window for creation and communication by building a content platform that includes various forms of presentation such as images, text, and videos. In the Liza community, creators, operators, and interested users in related fields such as metaverse, technology, and trends can create personal pages to freely create, discover, disseminate, and share high-quality content. Thus, users can enhance their emotional interactions from a single emotional connection to UGC’s content sharing and communication, promoting multi-party win-win situations and achieving “Social to Earn”.

As a rising star in the Vietnamese e-commerce market, Liza has demonstrated multi-dimensional strengths by providing high-quality global goods, creating a digital full scene shopping experience, and offering a diversified social platform. Hopefully, as Liza continues to expand the breadth and depth of AI technology applications on its platform, it will create more diverse, personalized, safe, efficient, and trendy online shopping experiences for more people.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Just in:
Indira Gandhi inaugurated parliament annexe in '75 // Adhir Ranjan defends 'Pagla Modi' remark over Rs 2K note // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 26 May 2023 // Cong stand on Delhi ordinance depends on Punjab unit // New Karnataka govt to review bad Bommai ministry orders // Shah predicts 300+seats for BJP in 2024 LS polls // 52 Years After Army Massacre Of Bengalees, Pakistan Yet To Apologise // Why Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi Adamant On Inaugurating New Parliament Building? // AAP slams Cong 'politics of convenience' on ordinance // BingX launches Layman User Guides for Airdrops of Up and Coming Layer Zero Projects // Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals to Advance Malaysia's Healthcare Brand on a Global Scale // Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 25 May 2023 // Abu Dhabi to host 23rd International Indian Film Academy Awards // BingX Sponsors Bitcoin 2023 and Celebrates 5th Anniversary in Miami // Elevating Benchmarks to Enhance Malaysia's Healthcare Ecosystem // Canopy Sands Development Presents Bay of Lights at Annual Investment Meeting 2023: A Step Towards Becoming Cambodia's Next Financial Hub // Cape Cobra Under Pilot's Seat Is Not Uncommon // Cong dares Modi to bring back Nirav, Lalit Modis // Burjeel Holdings, Oxford University's Saïd Business School announce global climate change challenge ahead of COP28 //