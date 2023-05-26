logo
Just in:
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Canopy Sands Development Presents Bay of Lights at Annual Investment Meeting 2023: A Step Towards Becoming Cambodia’s Next Financial Hub

ABU DHABI, UAE – Media OutReach – 26 May 2023 – Canopy Sands Development, the master developer of the largest coastal city in Cambodia, recently showcased its 934-hectare development, the Bay of Lights, at the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2023 Congress in Abu Dhabi.
IMG_8784.JPG

The AIM Congress is a global platform that attracts over 10,000 participants, including prominent investors, business professionals from 175 countries, and more than 500 pre-screened exhibitors. Canopy Sands Development’s invitation to the congress underscores the company’s strong position in the real estate development sector.

Delegates from around the world were presented with an overview of the unique investment opportunities in Cambodia, focusing on Bay of Lights. The project and the country were highlighted as prime considerations for international investors looking to participate in Asian and global financial reform.

Cambodia, at the heart of Southeast Asia and the center point of a golden triangle between China, India, and Indonesia, offers a rapidly growing economy for investors to tap into. The Bay of Lights, set to be gazetted as a special zone, is poised to become the next destination in Indochina for the coming decade.

During the event, The Canopy Sands Development team had the opportunity to engage with Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and signatory of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) between Cambodia and the UAE.

Dr. Thani was among the many dignitaries from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) who visited the Cambodia and Bay of Lights promotion booth to learn more about the showcased opportunity.

The AIM Congress showcase preceded the team’s further engagement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) – institutions at the global forefront of Sovereign fund management and International Finance Centre management.

“Bay of Lights offers a unique opportunity for international investors to tap into Asia’s rapidly growing economy, aiming to bring together the economies around the world within a safe and efficient financial corridor,” said Edward Lee, Bay of Lights’ senior representative.

Bay of Lights project is a significant step towards Canopy Sands Development’s mission of attracting global capital flows and global financial institutions to Cambodia, envisaged to thrive as the next financial hub for Southeast Asia.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

