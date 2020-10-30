FWD wins Five Awards at Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2020 for outstanding performance and innovation

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 30 October 2020 – FWD Hong Kong (‘FWD’) won five awards at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards (HKIA) 2020, an event organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers to recognise outstanding performance and innovation in the insurance industry.

FWD won the top prize in the Outstanding Training & Development category for the breadth and depth of its training initiatives, which included a leadership development programme partnered with the prestigious INSEAD Business School.

The awards include one top prize in the Outstanding Training & Development category as well as four Top Three Finalist awards, won by Crisis OneCover in the Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance (Health) category, Cash-up in the Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance (Wealth) category, Andy Chik in the Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year category, and Jessie Chiu in the Outstanding Young Professional of the Year — Intermediary category.

“I’m so proud of our team who continually raise the bar despite the challenges we’ve faced, especially in this past year. These prestigious awards are a fantastic recognition of the hard work and dedication of our people, the excellence of our development programmes, and the ground-breaking nature of our products and services,” said Ken Lau, FWD’s Managing Director of Greater China and Hong Kong CEO. “These award wins will also motivate us to continue passionately serving and celebrate living with our community and keep providing innovative solutions that are competitive, relevant, and accessible.”

Details of the awards won by FWD in 2020:

Outstanding Training & Development: FWD won the top prize in this category for the breadth and depth of its initiatives, including a leadership development programme in partnership with the prestigious INSEAD Business School, and a full range of both online and offline training courses on various critical subjects, such as technology, compliance and sales.

Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance (Health): Crisis OneCover, the one-stop critical illness protection solution that covers the customer journey from prevention to treatment and recovery, covers more than 160 diseases up to the age of 100, and provides access to a large network of first class medical facilities across the Asia Pacific, was among the top three finalists.

Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance (Wealth): FWD’s Cash-up Insurance Plan, a fintech product that enables mobile wallet users to start saving while benefiting from life insurance protection, was recognised as a top three finalist in this category. Cash-up, a collaboration with Octopus O! ePay that is accessible through a fully digital, intuitive interface, was praised for successfully integrating insurance and saving products with the mobile and digital era.

Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year: Chief Regional Director of FWD’s tied agency Andy Chik Wing-keung was a top three finalist. Over his 21-year career in the financial planning industry, he has led his teams to overcome various obstacles and achieve success: under his leadership at FWD, his team has grown significantly and developed more than 700 elite intermediaries in just five years. Andy keeps training for endurance events such as marathons and ultra-marathons as his unique way of bringing to life FWD’s ‘Celebrate Living’ brand promise outside of work.

Outstanding Young Professional of the Year — Intermediary: FWD Branch Manager Jessie Chiu was also a top three finalist. Since Jessie joined FWD in 2016, she has grown her client base by 300 clients and has won many internal awards and industry recognitions, including Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) and also Court of the Table (COT). In 2018, she established her own team and designed diversified training systems based on her unique management style.

About FWD Hong Kong & Macau

FWD Hong Kong offers life and medical insurance, general insurance, employee benefits, and financial planning. Its life insurance and general insurance operating entities have been assigned strong financial strength ratings by international rating agencies — FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) is rated “A3” by Moody’s and “A” by Fitch; and FWD General Insurance Company Limited is rated “BBB+” by Fitch. FWD Macau provides a suite of life and medical insurance.

FWD Hong Kong & Macau is a part of the FWD Group, the insurance business of investment group, Pacific Century Group. FWD Group spans Hong Kong & Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia.

By creating fresh customer experiences with easy-to-understand products supported by digital technology, FWD aims to become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about insurance.

For more information about FWD Hong Kong & Macau please visit WWW.FWD.COM.HK and WWW.FWD.COM.MO.