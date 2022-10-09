Gadkari promises UP roads better than America’s before 2024

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari gifted road projects worth Rs 8,000 crores to Uttar Pradesh on Friday, stating that the roads of the state would be made better than the roads of America before 2024.

After the inauguration of the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), Gadkari, who was the chief guest at the event, said a total of Rs 5 lakh crore will be invested on roads in Uttar Pradesh before 2024, an official release said.

“The roads of Uttar Pradesh have to be made better than America before 2024. For this, the Modi government is going to approve five lakh crore rupees for UP in the coming days,” said Mr Gadkari as per ANI.

At present, projects worth eight thousand crore rupees are being given, Gadkari said, adding that this includes the Shahabad bypass-Hardoi bypass of Rs 1,212 crore, Shahjahanpur to Shahabad bypass of Rs 950 crore, Moradabad to Kashipur National Highway (Rs 2,007 crore), 13 railway over bridges (Rs 1,000 crore), among others.

He further added that this is only the beginning, the whole film is yet to come. “There is no shortage of money with the government for the construction of good roads,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Gadkari appealed to all stakeholders ‘Vishwakarmas’, people behind the development of road infrastructure, to ensure fast-paced, integrated and sustainable infrastructure development in the country with ecological preservation, technology, innovation, safety and quality construction of the roads.

The need of the hour is to use “waste” for road construction without harming the environment in Uttar Pradesh, the minister said, adding that along with economy, attention must also be paid to the environment.

Gadkari also urged people to use CNG, ethanol, methanol and electric vehicles instead of diesel and petrol vehicles, which he said would make fares cheaper. Today we are making one lakh litres of bioethanol from stubble and are also working on manufacturing bio-CNG from it, he said as per PTI.

“This 3-day session of IRC will be a great opportunity for engineers, professionals, and road sector experts from India and foreign countries to come together and make efforts towards safer and sustainable roads furthering Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of 5 trillion dollar economy,” he added.

Gadkari also held a review meeting at Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow where ongoing and proposed National Highway projects in Uttar Pradesh were discussed in detail.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on occasion.

