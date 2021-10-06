The facility extends GEODIS’ contract logistics capabilities in India to support the e-commerce boom with advanced warehousing solutions for retailers

NEW DELHI, INDIA – Media OutReach – 6 October 2021 – GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics services provider, today announced the upcoming launch of a new multi-user facility at the LOGOS Logistics Estate in Luhari, 60 kilometres north of Delhi. This will support the rapidly growing needs of GEODIS clients within the retail sector. Developed by LOGOS, one of Asia Pacific’s top logistics property groups, the new purpose-built facility offers both a modern infrastructure and an extensive space that allows GEODIS to fully optimize its contract logistics offerings to the Indian market which is currently experiencing unprecedented demand.

GEODIS to Open New Multi-User Facility in Luhari to Seize Strong Growth Opportunities in India’s Retail Supply Chain

The shift towards online shopping and omnichannel platforms, accelerated by the pandemic, has compelled retailers to seek logistics operators who can provide the sheer capacity to manage large merchandise inventory, along with the necessary tools to ensure both real-time and end-to-end visibility. The 26,654 sqm warehouse will have a state-of-the-art storage system consisting of both selective and very narrow aisle (VNA) pallet racks. Equipped in this way, the new facility addresses retailers’ concerns regarding space availability and packing efficiency to ramp up order processing procedures.

The LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate is strategically located within close proximity to other large industrial clusters, including Bawal, Bhiwadi, and Dharuhera, as well as the central business districts of Gurugram and Delhi, the International Airport and National Highway 48. The location is a prime spot for manufacturers and retailers alike, who wish to strengthen their presence in New Delhi and Northern India. With these strong networks in place, GEODIS’ customers can look forward to faster and more reliable delivery options when the facility officially opens in March 2022.

“The new facility in the LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate ushers in a new era for GEODIS’ contract logistics capabilities and reinforces the company’s commitment to being a strategic growth partner for our retail and e-commerce customers,” said Lakshmanan Venkateswaran, Sub-Regional Managing Director, South Asia, GEODIS. “We look forward to unveiling the facility and its potential to strengthen both our own and our partners’ presence in an industry that is currently undergoing a great deal of change.”

CEO of LOGOS’ India business, Mehul Shah, added: “This is our first partnership with GEODIS and we are pleased to be working with them to deliver their state-of-the-art facility at Luhari. LOGOS is committed to establishing a new benchmark of high quality and sustainable logistics warehousing in India to support the critical infrastructure services needed and our work with GEODIS is another step in achieving this. We look forward to supporting GEODIS’s real estate needs throughout India and Asia.”

The Luhari Estate will incorporate market leading sustainability and environmental initiatives including 20 acres of Miyawaki Forest Plantation, solar power generation and distribution for warehouse and common infrastructure energy provision in line with both partners’ commitments to care for the environment. State of the art monitoring to measure warehousing air circulation, temperature, energy and water usage will also be employed within the Estate in conjunction with heat mapping on the movement of trucks and people throughout the property. Such operational control will also influence the future design requirements of logistics estates.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics services provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.4 billion in sales.

#GEODIS