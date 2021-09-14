Give Gift Boutique Promotes the Best Mid Autumn Hampers and Gifting Solutions for Struggling Customers

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 September 2021 – Mid-Autumn Festival is around the corner and you may have to figure out the ideal gifts for your family members, relatives, friends, clients, or your loved one, which takes a toll on your mind and body. At the moment when festive gift sales are booming, Give Gift Boutique promotes the top 5 mid-autumn hampers which have gained high reviews by customers to help you solve the gifting problem. In addition, Give Gift Boutique also provides an intelligent ordering system for instant gift ordering, and it supports consumption vouchers, making it easy for you to send perfect gifts to the people you appreciate.

5 Hottest Hampers To Commence the Joyous Festival

A well-received gift must be a desirable gift. Thus, Give Gift Boutique has picked the hottest 5 hampers with exquisite packaging and desirable gifts, including the best fruit of the globe and the mooncakes with superior quality, and some hampers even contain other hottest gifts over the world. Thus these wonderful hampers will impress your recipients.

Mid Autumn Fruit Hamper M18

1.Mid Autumn Fruit Collection(about 12-16pcs)(weight about 7KG/15LB)

Pomelo

Japanese Aomori Apple

Korean Crystal Pear

Kiwi fruit in box

Imported Grape/ imported fruit in box

Dragon fruit

Large Mango/ star fruit

Orange/ grapefruit

Guava/ pear

Fuji Apple

2.Hotel Peninsula Mid-Autumn Egg Custard Mooncakes Gift Box

3.Mid-Autumn Man-made leather rectanglar gift box

Price: $920 HKD

Michelin Star Reign Mooncake Garden Style Fruit Hamper MR08

1.Festival Fresh Fruit (about 10-14pcs)(weight about 5KG/11LB)

Korean Green House Muskmelon

Japanese Aomori Apple X2

Korean Crystal Pear

Imported Fruit in Box

Tianjin Pear/Pear

Fuji Apple

Orange/Grapefruit

2.Michelin Star Reign Caviar Egg Custard Mooncakes 4pcs

3.Godiva Chocolatier cacao chocolate bar / chocolate

4.European import chocolate biscuit / Import Pastry

5.French Mademoiselle de Margaux Dark Chocolate Twigs/ European chocolate gift box

Brown picnic style gift Basket(Please note the color of basket may vary.)

Price: $1000 HKD

Mid Autumn Fruit Hamper M81

1.France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine

2.Mid Autumn Fruit Collection(about 12-16pcs)(weight about 7KG/15LB)

Japanese Green House Kyoho grapes/Imported fruit

Korean Green House Muskmelon

Japanese Aomori Apple

Korean Crystal Pear

Kiwi fruit in box

Imported Grape

Columbia golden berry in box/Imported fruit in box

Dragon fruit

Large Mango

Star fruit

Guava/ Nectarine

Fuji Apple

Can request to switch Korean Melon with Thai Pomelo.

3.Hotel Peninsula Mid-Autumn Egg Custard Mooncakes Gift Box

4.Man-made leather hexagon

Price: $1205 HKD

Godiva Mid Autumn Cake Fruit Basket M41

1.Mid Autumn Fruit Collection(about 9-12pcs)(weight about 5KG/12LB)

Korean Green House Muskmelon

Japanese Aomori Apple

Korean Crystal Pear

Imported Grape / star fruit

Kiwi fruit

Dragon fruit

Fuji Apple

Sunkist orange

2.Hotel Peninsula Mid-Autumn Egg Custard Mooncakes Gift Box

3.France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine

4.Godiva Chocolate Pretzels / chocolate bar

5.Godiva Chocolatier cacao chocolate bar / chocolate

6.Godiva chocolate truffle chocolate tall pack / Godiva chocolate

7.Godiva, Belgium, Chocoiste chocolate beans 57g/ Godiva chocolate

8.Man-made leather hamper with top strap(Please note the color of basket may vary.

Price: $1230 HKD

Mid Autumn Moon Cake Fruit Basket P25

1.Hotel Peninsula Mid-Autumn Egg Custard Mooncakes Gift Box

2.Mid Autumn Fruit Collection(about 10-14pcs)(weight about 7KG/16LB)

Japanese Aomori Apple

Korean Crystal Pear

Kiwi fruit

Dragon fruit

Mango/ star fruit

Fuji apple

Orange/ grapefruit

Tianjin Pear/ Pear

3.Tall man-made leather hamper with Handle (dark brown)

Price: $885 HKD

The Intelligent Ordering System to Smooth the Delivery

At the time of the gift-giving carnival, the rapid increase of sales tests the delivery accuracy and efficiency. To ensure on-time accurate delivery, Give Gift Boutique provides the ordering system to all customers. You can finish an order within a minute just by leaving your message and your wish to the recipients. The orders are processed automatically by the computer system, which makes gift-giving more simple, convenient, and less delivery failure. It keeps on-time delivery and customer satisfaction even in large volume purchases, which made it become the choice of many institutions and enterprises.

The Support of Consumption Vouchers

Now, the Hung Hom store of Give Gift Boutique has supported payment methods including Octopus, Alipay, Tap & Go, and VISA/MASTER credit cards. Customers can use consumption vouchers to purchase wonderful gifts in the store and enjoy a flexible and convenient shopping experience.

