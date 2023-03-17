Glass Egg – a Virtuos Studio announces expansion into Dalat, Vietnam

Virtuos is set to become the largest game development company in Vietnam as Glass Egg aims to grow its Dalat team to 50 with local talent by the end of 2023, building upon its success in HCMC.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 March 2023 – Glass Egg – a Virtuos Studio today announced the launch of its 2D and 3D art production studio in Dalat, Vietnam. The announcement follows Glass Egg’s acquisition by Virtuos in May 2022, and marks the opening of its second studio in Vietnam. Alongside existing Sparx* and Glass Egg studios in Ho Chi Minh City, the new Dalat studio supports Virtuos’ goal of becoming the largest game developer in Vietnam with 1,500 employees by the end of 2024.

A 3D render of Glass Egg’s Dalat studio, which will officially open in May 2023

Glass Egg aims to grow its Dalat team to 50 with homegrown talent by the end of 2023, leveraging the city’s deep local talent pool and the overall growth of the gaming industry in Vietnam. Drawing inspiration from the city’s renowned landscapes and evergreen forests, Glass Egg’s Dalat studio will specialize in character and environment art – complementing its HCMC studio’s well-established expertise in hard surface modeling and production of 3D vehicles for AAA titles including Need for Speed™ Unbound and Forza Horizon 5.

Glass Egg’s Dalat studio will be managed by Nam Nguyen, Deputy CEO, and Thuy Le, Head of Production. Together, Nam and Thuy bring over two decades of experience in studio management and strategic development. Nam was also one of the founding members of Glass Egg when it was established in 1999.

(Left to right) Nam Nguyen and Thuy Le

Nam Nguyen, Deputy CEO of Glass Egg – a Virtuos Studio said, “Dalat is a picturesque city well-known to be an incubator of Vietnamese artists, and for its thriving arts and culture ecosystem. As one of the first AAA game art studios locally, we are excited to train and provide job opportunities to homegrown talent who are looking to work on the best games with us.”

With over two decades of experience in game development, Glass Egg provides art production services to game publishers and developers, as well as non-game companies worldwide. Its services include 3D assets covering characters, environments, props, vehicles, and weapons, as well as 2D and 3D concept design.

Thuy Le, Head of Production at Glass Egg – a Virtuos Studio said, “With the launch of Glass Egg’s second studio in Vietnam, Virtuos is well-positioned to be a key contributor to both the country and Asia’s growth as game development hubs. The region is rich with talent and we remain committed to training and providing them opportunities to work on the best games, and supporting our partners worldwide.”

The launch of Glass Egg’s Dalat studio builds upon Virtuos’ global expansion in the past year, including the growth of Black Shamrock in Dublin, the launches of Virtuos Labs in Montpellier, Calypte in San Francisco, and Virtuos Kuala Lumpur.

