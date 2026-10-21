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GoImpact’s Green Tech Summit returns for its third year to turn cross-sector dialogue into action

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The annual flagship program builds on the success of its first two editions, bringing global experts together around an agenda shaped by the green transition’s most urgent challenges and opportunities.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2026 – GoImpact will convene the 3rd Green Tech Summit on October 21-22 at Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel, Hong Kong, bringing together over 50 world-class experts and leaders from across sectors to exchange ideas and showcase solutions under the theme of “turning climate risks into opportunities”.

GoImpact's Green Tech Summit returns for its third year to turn cross-sector dialogue into action

Now in its third year, the Summit builds on the success of its first two editions and its role as a signature annual convening for cross-sector expertise. This year’s agenda is designed to move beyond discussion—creating space for participants to examine shared challenges, connect perspectives and identify opportunities for meaningful progress. With continuous strong support from Corporate Partners like HSBC, Swiss Reinsurance, Stephenson Harwood, and Sino Group, with City University of Hong Kong as Academic Partner, US Green Building Council as Learning Partner, and many trade associations as Community Partners, the Summit is a focal point gathering over 400 participants.

“To achieve a green and sustainable future, we need green capital at an unprecedented scale. Hong Kong will continue to leverage our robust financial structures and technological innovation to connect green projects with international capital, and work with our partners to build a greener future.,” said Joseph Chan, Under Secretary of Financial Services and Treasury Bureau of the HKSAR Government who is the guest-of-honour opening the Summit.

“The intersection of Green and Tech continues to be the important nexus driving actions and results in a world that faces increasingly harsh consequences of climate change-related risks,” “The Summit is a collective call to action for us to come together and focus on such priorities,” said Helene Li, CEO & Co-Founder of GoImpact.

The programme will feature over 20 sessions and workshops, with contributions from leading players such as the Bank for International Settlements, Henderson Land Development, National University Health System of Singapore and more.. The Summit will bring different perspectives into the conversation to support practical collaboration.

Hashtag: #GoImpact #GreenTechSummit2026

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About GoImpact

Bridging the great divide between the talk and action, the move from ambition to action, accelerating the Sustainable Development agenda from intention to implementation – GoImpact means impact made easy and actionable.

GoImpact is an ecosystem developed to connect the dots and provide action enablers built around 2 key pillars:

  • Education
  • Advocacy

Through its partners network with online-to-offline initiatives along with connections to corporate organisations, higher-education institutes and regulators, GoImpact connects investors with deals relevant to their interests and provide learning opportunities to drive real change by example for everyone who is keen to understand more about the Sustainable Finance agenda.

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