Gulf Blockchain Week to preview latest applications

Arabian Post Staff

Co-hosted by NexChange Group, Evolution Group and EcoX Dubai, Gulf Blockchain Week 2021 takes place in JW Marriott Marquis Dubai. The week-long event continues from October 8 to October 15, 2021. The week’s core event, set for October 11-12, is the Gulf Blockchain Summit.

Distributed ledgers, and blockchain technology, have already disrupted many industries, created decentralized economy opportunities while drastically improved quality for existing services for governments, corporations, private businesses and contractors. Moving beyond the hype and keeping traction of real-life use cases is the goal for Gulf Blockchain Summit, along with nurturing the regional blockchain ecosystem and ensuring its growth.

“Bridging the world of technology and the world of business and finance is the key to changing the way many things work in the post-COVID world for the better. We’re excited to be in Dubai at this moment, in the center of the region’s blockchain development, sharing our mission and vision with Gulf Blockchain Week attendees and participants,” said Karn Dwivedi, Chairman of the ECN Global

Gulf Blockchain Week kicks off with the 3-day CoinAgenda conference, Dubai edition. CV VC, along with CV VC Labs Dubai, DMCC Crypto Centre and Draper Goren Holm Venture Studio will host a grand Crypto Valley Ecosystem Night on the evening of October 10th.

A spectacular NFT BAZL NFT-art physical gallery exhibition, co-hosted by GDA Capital, Elitium and EO Art Concierge will showcase the unique bridge between the worlds of traditional and digital art. While the market for NFTs has boomed this year, many issues such as art value and investment prospects for the up-and-coming type of assets are yet to be discussed and addressed.

Shailen Bhatia, Managing Director of Evolution Group said: “We are working towards creating an exceptionally great experience for the participating members at Gulf Blockchain Week. We at Evolution group along with our partners are committed to provide a platform for knowledge sharing to the audiences who are passionate about smart technology applications for business, education, and finance. Hundreds of worlds known experts, investors, academics and business leaders will converge at this platform to discuss the latest technologies and innovation practices at the global level in the blockchain ecosystem.”