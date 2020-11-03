Habitap Debuts Tap Commercial Bringing Contactless Entry Integration to Any Building

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 November 2020 – Habitap, Asia’s first fully integrated property management solution, debuts its cost-effective, easy-to-use, and highly adaptable integrated Visitor and Tenant Management System, Tap Commercial. With an emphasis on flexibility and minimizing barriers of entry to smart technology adoption, Tap Commercial empowers any building to step into the future of facility management.

As smart building management becomes the norm, there will be a need for buildings that are not optimised for smart technology integration to easily adopt or adapt existing facilities and equipment to smart technology-enabled solutions. By emphasizing software-focused solutions and lowering Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), Tap Commercial makes smart building management a viable option for almost any building.

“The global pandemic has shown how smart technologies like contactless entry can be used to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities. Singapore’s low infection has proven that this strategy is effective. As we adapt to the new normal of work, smart building management solutions that are able to provide real time data to facilitate contact tracing and safe working environments will become the norm,” says Franklin Tang, CEO of Habitap.

With set-up times as low as 4 to 6 weeks, Tap Commercial has the fastest implementation time from agreement to signing in your first visitor with a QR code. Habitap’s proprietary controller makes retrofitting building management systems quick and easy.

“It was important for us to shorten the implementation period as much as possible. Not only does this mean that buildings can be reactive to quickly developing situations, it also means that we mitigate disruptions to the normal operations of the facility,” continues Mr. Tang.

The convenience and ease-of-use is evident in all aspects of Tap Commercial. Server installation is one of the most time-consuming and labour-intensive challenges to making a building smart technology ready. But with Habitap’s responsive customer service and technical support, buildings without on-site server capacity can enjoy peace of mind using Habitap’s Software as a Service solution instead of hiring an IT team to run their own servers.

Tap Commercial and its Software as a Service solution are available and operational now. Tap Commercial adopters can also choose to upgrade to the flagship Habitap platform which offers the company’s full range of premium features and services.

For more information, kindly refer to the link below:

https://bit.ly/3oLK8li