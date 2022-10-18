HAI ROBOTICS brings cutting-edge intelligent logistics solutions to Southeast Asia with Singapore demo center

Intelligent logistics solutions are critical for Singapore’s market as it transforms into a regional and global e-commerce hub

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 October 2022 – HAI ROBOTICS , the pioneer in Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) systems for warehouse logistics, has opened its first demo center in Southeast Asia at Singapore Polytechnic, in Singapore.

Launched in September, the center showcases its intelligent logistics solutions to the Southeast Asian marketplace through its ACR systems, centered around the HAIPICK A42 Multi-Layer ACR, and multi-function HAISTATION workstations, key components of the HAIPICK System, the world’s first ACR system. The demo center also signals HAI ROBOTICS expanded commitment to offering in-depth solutions and support for its customers in the region.

Southeast Asia’s E-Commerce logistics market is growing the fastest in the world. According to market research firm Technavio, the region is projected to grow by $58.93 billion during 2022-2026, with a CAGR of 20.16% during that time. Increasing online sales have been driving growth in warehouse logistics, with the region primed for the integration of tech-enabled logistical systems.

Despite the growth, logistics warehouses in Southeast Asia face increasing challenges. For instance in Singapore, high land prices, accelerating high wages and steep operational costs have become a constant challenge for warehouses and factories. The necessity of reducing operating costs and improving efficiency is driving organizations to consider the intelligent transformation of their facilities. Meanwhile, countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are facing a lack of skilled manpower and high turnover rates due to unsafe and grueling warehouse conditions. Even with low manpower costs, these countries still experience low picking and sorting accuracy in their operations, with error rates reaching up to 30% – 40%, according to HAI ROBOTICS research.

With the launch of the Singapore Demo Center, HAI ROBOTICS is meeting the growing demand for intelligent warehouse solutions in Southeast Asia, while providing long-term customer care for clients in the region.

HAI ROBOTICS independently developed its ACR technology in 2015, followed closely by the introduction of its HAIPICK System, the first ACR system in the world. With the HAIPICK System, clients have seen storage density improve by 80-400% along with a 3 to 4-fold increase in worker picking efficiency.

The HAIPICK A42 Multi-Layer ACR featured in the Singapore demo center brings flexible and scalable solutions along with increased operational efficiency while enabling increased storage density. It features:

Picking and storage up to a height of 5.2 meters

Highly efficient operation- Handles up to 9 cases simultaneously

Flexible payload dimensions- Supports separate and mixed picking of plastic totes and carton boxes

CE/CNTRL certification, ensuring a high standard of safe operation

The demo center also features the HAIPORT-powered Workstation for flexible, adjustable case loading and unloading, and the On-Conveyor Picking Workstation for a more efficient and convenient picking process.

Concurrent to the demo center’s opening, HAI ROBOTICS has also launched a video titled ‘Warehousing Evolution.’ The video presents the pain points of warehousing and logistics in a humorous way while proposing ACR Systems to reduce costs, improve efficiency, accuracy and flexibility.

About HAI ROBOTICS

Established in 2016, HAI ROBOTICS, the pioneer in Autonomous Case-handling Robot (ACR) systems, provides efficient, intelligent and flexible solutions for warehouses and factories. We aim to reduce our customer’s storage footprint and operating costs, improve warehouse productivity and maximize workflow efficiency with increased speed & order accuracy.

HAI ROBOTICS’ solutions are helping warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing facilities advance their operations in over 30 countries and regions worldwide. 3PL, e-commerce, apparel, retail, grocery, automotive & manufacturing, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries are already turning to HAI ROBOTICS to enhance and accelerate their operations.

