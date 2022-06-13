Here’s Why Luxury Cars are so common in the UAE

Ever wondered why it’s so easy to spot a luxury car in Dubai? Many people in the emirates rent or own these cars rather easily. Find out the reasons behind this.

Dubai is a desert city where you can readily find and spot some of the world’s most expensive luxury vehicles parked at traffic signals or prowling the streets. Some of the trendiest and costliest luxury and supercars may be seen in the parking areas outside malls. Visit any car rental agency, and you will find the latest supercars available for rent there. For example, it’s not hard to rent Escalade in Dubai and other luxury vehicles.

In general, the UAE lifestyle is quite friendly to affluent living. This is due to a variety of factors. Specifically talking about cars in Dubai, cars have become a sort of status symbol for many. In fact, they are a reflection of the owner’s lifestyle. Whereas most people can only dream of driving a Jaguar or a Porsche, Dubai makes owning a sports car relatively simple.

But how do you do it? How can so many individuals have easy access to such a high-priced vehicle? That’s what we’ll be learning today:

Low Income Tax

Because the UAE has no income tax, anything you make is entirely yours. The value added tax (VAT) is merely 5%. As a result, the individuals have more discretionary money.

Low Crime Rate

he United Arab Emirates is known as one of the safest locations to live in the world. The rate of crime is minimal, and automobile theft is also low. The restrictions and sanctions are so rigorous that thieves are afraid of the repercussions if they are caught. As a result, you seldom hear of robberies or individuals having their automobiles stolen or destroyed.

Affordable Fuel

Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, contains 95 percent of the country’s oil reserves and 9% of the world’s proven oil reserves. As a result, compared to other countries, petrol costs are fairly low. This makes it more affordable for people to own automobiles because gasoline expenses aren’t as high.

Affordable Insurance

If you’ve been driving for a while, you’ll notice that the UAE offers relatively affordable insurance prices. As a result, insurance your luxury vehicle is slightly more expensive than insuring a standard vehicle, although not as much as it is in Europe. One of the key reasons why so many individuals in Dubai and the UAE buy luxury automobiles is because of this.

Well-paid Jobs

In the UAE, most white-collar occupations pay well. If you are adept with wage negotiations and competent, you may find well-paying white-collar work in the UAE. This will allow you to easily afford the car of your dreams.

The Rising Trend of Buying Used/Preowned Cars

The majority of Dubai residents have a higher quality of life than the majority of the world. A brand new luxury car, as we all know, is too pricey. However, throughout the first two years, these automobiles depreciate rapidly. For example, if you buy a premium automobile for AED 390,000, it will only be worth AED 250,000 in a couple of years. That’s a significant decrease. Because Dubai houses a large number of expatriates, the majority of them choose a preowned car to save money.

As a matter of fact, preowned cars have become the preferred mode of transportation for the majority in the UAE, since having a mode of transportation is unavoidable whether you live in Abu Dhabi or any other emirate. The abundance of used car businesses and internet platforms has made it possible for anybody in the region to possess a vehicle. Not only do they provide ordinary cards, but they also offer sports and premium automobile alternatives.

Luxury Cars Are Easily Available for Rent

Despite the fact that many individuals in the region have their own cars, not everyone has the financial means to do so. In the UAE, renting out luxury automobiles is quite popular, especially among visitors. It allows them to explore the city and live a completely lavish lifestyle during their stay with utmost comfort and convenience.

There are many car rental agencies, such as One Click Drive, where you can find “rent a car packages” depending upon your need and requirements. For example, some rent luxury cars for special occasions, whiles others may have them for a short trip around Dubai. It all boils down to your personal choice. However, bear in mind that renting luxury vehicles can cost a lot. Fortunately, some car rental agencies offer affordable packages which can choose to drive a luxury car without breaking the bank. Be mindful here that if you want to drive the car yourself, you will need to present a valid driver’s license.

There you have it! These are some of the major reasons why you find luxury cars in abundance in the UAE.

Also published on Medium.