logo
Just in:
Sony’s A9 III Uses a Global Shutter to Grant it the Title of Fastest Full-frame Camera // Nitish Trumps RSS, Modi With Caste-Based Socio-Economic Report // Adani’s Colombo Port Terminal To Get $553 Million Funding From US DFI // Moomoo Singapore is Best Retail Broker in Singapore // MariBank rewards Shopee Shoppers with 30% Shopee Cashback vouchers this shopping season // Citibank Announces 2023 Citi Tax Season Loan Annualized Percentage Rate as low as 1.78% [1] // Respond.io Clinches Malaysia’s Leading AI Driven Omnichannel Marketing Award // IGS English Celebrates Outstanding Success with Three Honors at the 2023 BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers’ Choice Awards // HPCL Lays Out Rs 75,000-Crore Capex Plan For Five Years // Survey Soon To Gather Data From Informal Sector Firms // Remembering D N Ghosh, The Architect Of Bank Nationalisation In 1969 // Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Functions Without Code Of Conduct For Members // Up Your Home Security Game with Exciting Promotions on Arlo This 11.11 // October CPI Inflation Seen At 5-Month Low Of 4.8 Per Cent // Govt Looking Into Dumping Issue Of Certain Steel Products: Steel Secretary // Voting Cong means encouraging ‘Babars’, says Assam CM // India Should Explore Trade Barriers As Safeguards Against Rising Steel Imports: Dilip Oommen, AMNS India, CEO // Cong slams Modi over ‘remote control’ dig at Kharge // I-T raids at Telangana Cong leader’s premises // India Proposes Slashing EV Import Taxes To Clinch UK Free Trade Deal //
HomeIndia PoliticsI-T raids at Telangana Cong leader’s premises
India Politics
0 likes

I-T raids at Telangana Cong leader’s premises

received a notice from the income tax dept heres what you need to do next

Ahead of the November 30 assembly polls, the Income Tax department officials on Thursday carried out searches at the residences and offices of Congress candidate P Srinivas Reddy here and in Khammam, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddy is contesting from the Palair assembly segment in Khammam District. Media reports suggested that Reddy was scheduled to file his nomination papers today.

Followers of the Congress leader raised slogans protesting the searches in Khammam. Reddy, at a press conference, on Wednesday, indicated that the Central agencies such as the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate may conduct raids aiming at him.

Reddy alleged that during the past several days, the Central agencies were focusing their ‘searches’ on Congress leaders.

The ruling BRS government in Telangana and BJP colluded in the “attacks” on Congress party leaders, he further alleged.

“I request all my followers not to resort to any activity as they (Central agencies) may trouble me and my companies also,” Reddy had said.

Last week, I-T officials searched the residences of K Laxma Reddy, Maheshwaram assembly segment Congress candidate and Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor Chigurintha Parijata Narasimha Reddy.

With inputs from News18

The post I-T raids at Telangana Cong leader’s premises first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
CEA Advocates For EVs As Energy Storage In National Grid Support // MariBank rewards Shopee Shoppers with 30% Shopee Cashback vouchers this shopping season // Bihar quota bill likely to be moved today // Sony’s A9 III Uses a Global Shutter to Grant it the Title of Fastest Full-frame Camera // National Coal Index Climbs For First Time Since April Amid Global Price Shifts // Court Observations Against Agencies Set A Trend Ahead Of Upcoming Review Petitions // Voting Cong means encouraging ‘Babars’, says Assam CM // Respond.io Clinches Malaysia’s Leading AI Driven Omnichannel Marketing Award // Survey Soon To Gather Data From Informal Sector Firms // Arbitrary Powers Of The State Governors Must Be Ended // Citibank Announces 2023 Citi Tax Season Loan Annualized Percentage Rate as low as 1.78% [1] // I-T raids at Telangana Cong leader’s premises // Govt Looking Into Dumping Issue Of Certain Steel Products: Steel Secretary // Up Your Home Security Game with Exciting Promotions on Arlo This 11.11 // Nitish Trumps RSS, Modi With Caste-Based Socio-Economic Report // October CPI Inflation Seen At 5-Month Low Of 4.8 Per Cent // India Proposes Slashing EV Import Taxes To Clinch UK Free Trade Deal // Cong slams Modi over ‘remote control’ dig at Kharge // Remembering D N Ghosh, The Architect Of Bank Nationalisation In 1969 // Adani’s Colombo Port Terminal To Get $553 Million Funding From US DFI //