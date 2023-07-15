logo
Just in:
Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Was Planned By BJP Leaders // Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood // Renowned Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung and Virologist David Ho initiate Global Pandemic Research Alliance // Philippine’s Zack Tabudlo and South Africa’s Nasty C Team Up to Release New Single “Fallin’” With COKE STUDIO™ // Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes visit to UAE // Roma Spider Marks the Return of the Soft Top Ferrari Convertible // Bybit Trading Bots Smash All-Time-High On the Back of XRP-Led Rally // Row over BJP video showing Indian areas as Pak, China // IIT Delhi to have Abu Dhabi campus // ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to establish first IIT-Delhi international campus in Abu Dhabi // Arch Motorcycles’ 1s Straddles Between Café Racer and Cruiser // Kia EV9 is Way More Than Just an Electric Telluride // Lightship L1 is an Electrically Assisted Trailer that Won’t Affect an EV’s Range // France And USA Are Engaged In A Bitter Fight Over Indian Defence Sector Market // TMC decries Shah’s remarks on panchayat poll violence // Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider are 1016hp Road-going Track Monsters // Bengal BJP seeks governor’s intervention to restore order // When literature scores over market algorithms // Indian Foreign Secretary says Modi’s visit will add momentum to ties with UAE // UAE and India issue joint statement after Indian PM’s visit to UAE //
mobile-logo
HomeChannelsFeaturedIIT Delhi to have Abu Dhabi campus
Featured
0 likes
43 seen
0 Comments

IIT Delhi to have Abu Dhabi campus

iit abudhabi

Arabian Post Staff

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the Ministry of Education in India, and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) – India’s leading technical education and research institution – have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the first international campus of IIT-Delhi, with the formation of the new IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complementing the ongoing UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the MoU reflects the shared vision of both nations to prioritise educational excellence, innovation, knowledge exchange, and investments in human capital as the foundations for future prosperity and enablers of long-term economic growth and sustainable development.

IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi will complement the academic, research and innovation ecosystem in Abu Dhabi through collaboration with key players such as Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, Technology Innovation Institute, and Hub71 to offer complimentary programs, conduct cutting edge research, and advance the local startup ecosystem

The IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi campus is set to launch its academic programs in January 2024 with a host of bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. programs, and operate research centers related to sustainable energy and climate studies, as well as computing and data sciences.

IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi will offer a diverse range of programs covering Energy and Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering, Mathematics and Computing and other disciplines of engineering, sciences and humanities.

IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi graduates will join an illustrious alumni network of graduates from 23 campuses across India. With outstanding credentials, IIT-Delhi recently ranked among the world’s top 50 institutions for engineering and technology. It also scored a top 30 rank for global employability in the 2022 QS World University Rankings. IIT-Delhi has been a frontline contributor to India’s R&D ecosystem in sectors ranging from defense, healthcare, and rural development, to transportation, IT, and software.

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

Columns
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Indian Foreign Secretary says Modi’s visit will add momentum to ties with UAE // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 15 Jul 2023 // Row over BJP video showing Indian areas as Pak, China // UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM // Bybit Trading Bots Smash All-Time-High On the Back of XRP-Led Rally // Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood // BJP Leadership Has Taken Up The Opposition Challenge In 2024 Polls With All Seriousness // Rajasthan assembly uproar over murder of teenager // ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to establish first IIT-Delhi international campus in Abu Dhabi // Renowned Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung and Virologist David Ho initiate Global Pandemic Research Alliance // Roma Spider Marks the Return of the Soft Top Ferrari Convertible // Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes visit to UAE // Bengal BJP seeks governor’s intervention to restore order // IIT Delhi to have Abu Dhabi campus // UAE and India issue joint statement after Indian PM’s visit to UAE // UAQ Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood // Kia EV9 is Way More Than Just an Electric Telluride // Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Was Planned By BJP Leaders // Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a major global climate change event // Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano //