IIT Delhi to have Abu Dhabi campus

Arabian Post Staff

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the Ministry of Education in India, and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) – India’s leading technical education and research institution – have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the first international campus of IIT-Delhi, with the formation of the new IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complementing the ongoing UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the MoU reflects the shared vision of both nations to prioritise educational excellence, innovation, knowledge exchange, and investments in human capital as the foundations for future prosperity and enablers of long-term economic growth and sustainable development.

IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi will complement the academic, research and innovation ecosystem in Abu Dhabi through collaboration with key players such as Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, Technology Innovation Institute, and Hub71 to offer complimentary programs, conduct cutting edge research, and advance the local startup ecosystem

The IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi campus is set to launch its academic programs in January 2024 with a host of bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. programs, and operate research centers related to sustainable energy and climate studies, as well as computing and data sciences.

IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi will offer a diverse range of programs covering Energy and Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science and Engineering, Mathematics and Computing and other disciplines of engineering, sciences and humanities.

IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi graduates will join an illustrious alumni network of graduates from 23 campuses across India. With outstanding credentials, IIT-Delhi recently ranked among the world’s top 50 institutions for engineering and technology. It also scored a top 30 rank for global employability in the 2022 QS World University Rankings. IIT-Delhi has been a frontline contributor to India’s R&D ecosystem in sectors ranging from defense, healthcare, and rural development, to transportation, IT, and software.

Also published on Medium.