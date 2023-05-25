logo
Just in:
Adhir Ranjan defends ‘Pagla Modi’ remark over Rs 2K note // NDA slams Opposition boycott of New Parliament opening // Karnataka MLAs take oath in the name of their leaders // The Boundless Hackathon at Stanford, an event co-hosted by the Stanford Blockchain Accelerator, Zebec Protocol, Nautilus Chain, and Rootz Labs, has officially launched // Prime Minister Narendra Modi Is Winning Laurels In His Current Foreign Visits // Abu Dhabi Housing Authority launches AED7 bn+ housing projects in West Baniyas, Al Samha // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 25 May 2023 // Shivakumar camp upset over denial of tenure sharing // Elevating Benchmarks to Enhance Malaysia’s Healthcare Ecosystem // Indian Economy Has The Potential To Close Its Gap With China At A Faster Pace // 2024 Toyota Tacoma Gains Muscle and a Raft of Upgrades // Women’s Spectacular Success In UPSC Exam A Good Signal For India // BingX launches Layman User Guides for Airdrops of Up and Coming Layer Zero Projects // AAP to launch poll campaigns in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP // Integrated Development The Reserve Residences by Far East Organization and Sino Group launches on 27 May 2023 // XSGD expands multichain ecosystem with support on Hedera // DHL Global Forwarding announces leadership change in Asia Pacific // More parties joining boycott of parliament building opening // RBI Needs To Be More Forthcoming On Withdrawal Of Rs 2000 Notes // Oi Wah recorded net profit of 86.1 million with improved net interest margin in FY2023 //
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachIndonesia’s Top Vitamin Gummy Brand Youvit Enters Malaysia Market
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
21 seen
0 Comments

Indonesia’s Top Vitamin Gummy Brand Youvit Enters Malaysia Market

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 25 May 2023 – Youvit, formulated in the United States, has become Indonesia’s number-one vitamin gummy brand since 2017 and is now expanding its business to Malaysia. Youvit product range is a complete “one-a-day vitamin gummy” for immunity, hair fall, glowing skin, and active kids that contains natural ingredients without artificial sweetener, coloring, and flavoring. Not only it offers delightful ways to take our daily nutrient needs, Youvit is also easy to consume.

With its beauty supplements, Youvit aims to make more people aware that healthy skin and hair start from the inside and help them fulfill their beauty goals from within, whether it’s hair fall or wishing to obtain brighter skin. Instead of offering a quick fix, Youvit’s two beauty product lines are helping people maintain their wellness over time: Biotin, which contains 7 vitamins and 2 minerals such as Biotin, Inositol & Zinc + Ginseng for stronger hair roots and anti-hair fall; Collagen, which contains 1000mg Collagen and Vitamin C for anti-aging and glowing skin.

Continuously innovating and knowing that according to study, up to 90% of kids do not get enough in their regular diet, Youvit has multivitamin for kids and DHA products which has fast become “The Kids’ Favourite Vitamin & DHA Gummy”. The multivitamin for kids contains 10 vitamins and 3 minerals with 12 vegetables, fruits, and Curcuma for children’s growth and development, while the DHA Kids gummy contains DHA, EPA, ALA for brain development and eye health.

In Malaysia, Youvit is already available in more than 1,500 retailers, such as Guardian, Watson, MyNews, AEON Wellness, AEON Supermarket, Jaya Grocer, and online at its official store in Shopee. Youvit beauty products can be found exclusively in Watsons and Youvit Kids DHA products are exclusively sold in Guardian. Head to www.youvit.com.my for further details about the products.
Hashtag: #YouvitMalaysia #VitaminGummy #TheOneaDayVitaminGummy



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOU Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

YOU aims to lead in health and lifestyle functional food in Emerging Asia, focusing on millennials. We build consumer health ventures for densely populated economies, offering affordable premium products with sustainability and consumer focus. Through retail, direct sales, and subscription offerings, we ensure consistent intake and repeat purchases. YOU’s first product, multivitamin gummy, quickly became the best-selling vitamin product selling over 1,400,000 sachets in the first 18 months across 15,000 retail locations.

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees by Nahyan bin Mubarak // MIMS celebrates 60 years of empowering healthcare communities // Shivakumar camp upset over denial of tenure sharing // UN, partners seek $7 billion to prevent catastrophe in Horn of Africa // More parties joining boycott of parliament building opening // Karnataka MLAs take oath in the name of their leaders // 2024 Toyota Tacoma Gains Muscle and a Raft of Upgrades // Indira Gandhi inaugurated parliament annexe in ’75 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 25 May 2023 // Dubai Police Advisory Council discusses safeguarding rights, spreading happiness // Women’s Spectacular Success In UPSC Exam A Good Signal For India // Adhir Ranjan defends ‘Pagla Modi’ remark over Rs 2K note // NDA slams Opposition boycott of New Parliament opening // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 24 May 2023 // Abu Dhabi Housing Authority launches AED7 bn+ housing projects in West Baniyas, Al Samha // Integrated Development The Reserve Residences by Far East Organization and Sino Group launches on 27 May 2023 // Oi Wah recorded net profit of 86.1 million with improved net interest margin in FY2023 // The Boundless Hackathon at Stanford, an event co-hosted by the Stanford Blockchain Accelerator, Zebec Protocol, Nautilus Chain, and Rootz Labs, has officially launched // DHL Global Forwarding announces leadership change in Asia Pacific // New Karnataka govt to review bad Bommai ministry orders //