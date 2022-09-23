International Business Magazine’s latest praise: OctaFX becomes 2022’s Most Secure Broker in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 23 September 2022 – The global broker OctaFX collected yet another industry accolade with 2022’s ‘Most Secure Broker Indonesia’ distinction. The Dubai-based International Business Magazine is the award’s issuer.

The awards ceremony will take place on 29 October 2022 in the famed hotel resort Atlantis The Palm—Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

OctaFX’s press office had this to say: ‘When hard work pays off—it’s a feeling of relief as well as tremendous accomplishment. Despite difficulties and challenges, we were able to continue providing one of the best services for our clients—helping them achieve their financial goals. Our labour was not in vain; even more, it was appreciated by a very fine magazine that we have cherished and respected since its inception’.

An International Business Magazine representative elaborated on their commission’s selection, saying ‘We chose OctaFX this year for the most promising investment products, for delivering the top of line services to investing clients and partners, and for its impressive figures of 12 million trading accounts throughout 150 countries—all of which are a testament to their reliability. In addition, dedicated and well-intentioned initiatives for financial inclusion across the entire strata of society deserve applause’.

Since 2018, the online publishing company has distinguished itself as a remarkable research and analytics centre in the world of financial services and technologies. Its team of experts’ exhaustive inspection in evaluating each of the yearly candidates made it a compelling contributor to the industry’s reliability, transparency, and security.

For this same year, the International Business Magazine chose OctaFX for the ‘Best Global Broker Asia’ distinction.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilised by clients from 150 countries who have opened more than 12 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

In addition to the latest ones mentioned above, OctaFX has won more than 50 other awards since its foundation, including the 2021 ‘Best Forex Broker Asia’ award from Global Banking and Finance Review, the 2021 ‘Best ECN Broker’ award from World Finance, and the ‘Best Mobile Trading Platform 2022’ issued by Forex Brokers Awards.