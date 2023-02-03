Jerry Coworking Space Shakes up the Coworking Industry with “Best Price Guarantee” to Offer 25% Lower Prices than its Competitors’ Lowest Offer

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 3 February 2023 – Colony Coworking Space, a leading provider of flexible office solutions, has just announced the introduction of their new “Best Price Guarantee” for private offices at its wholly-owned Jerry Coworking Space.

With this guarantee, businesses and entrepreneurs can show Jerry Coworking Space their best competing price of any coworking space in Klang Valley, and Jerry Coworking Space will not only match that price but go 25% lower. This approach of providing value for money offices at prime locations is a major factor of our impressive growth with 619% revenue growth in 2022 and a 67% year-over-year increase in average price per workstation. Jerry Coworking Space is committed to providing the most cost-efficient pricing for private offices without compromising on quality, making it a popular choice among businesses looking for affordable office space.

In addition to its cost-efficient pricing, Jerry Coworking Space also offers the flexibility of no contracts and the ability to cancel at any time. This has made it an attractive option for businesses that require the flexibility to scale up or down their office space.

Jerry Coworking Space is also announced the opening of two new locations in Kuchai Lama and Wangsa Maju, bringing the total number of Jerry locations in the Klang Valley to eight. This includes outlets in TTDI, Subang, SS2, Hartamas, Uptown, and Damansara Heights.

“At Colony, we have always been committed to providing flexible office solutions that solve problems of businesses. For Colony was to help companies with staff retention and for Jerry it’s to allow companies cost-savings and flexibility on their office needs,” said Timothy Tiah, CEO of Colony Coworking Space. “Our Jerry Coworking Space subsidiary is no exception. While it is still in the growth phase and not yet profitable, we see promise in the solution it offers. We are excited to continue expanding our reach and providing cost-efficient office solutions to the community.”

For more information about Jerry Coworking Space and the “Best Price Guarantee,” please visit https://www.imjerry.la/best-price-guarantee/

Hashtag: #Colony #CoworkingSpace

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.