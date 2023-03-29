Kia EV9 claims to reshape SUV user experience

By Arabian Post Staff

Kia has revealed full details of the Kia EV9, its first three-row seat electric flagship SUV that brings fresh thinking, design, and technology to the sector and spearheads the brand’s rapid transformation to a sustainable mobility solutions provider in the era of electrification.

Based on the game-changing Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV9 ensures athletic performance, complemented by a targeted all-electric range over 541 km[2], according to the World harmonized Light vehicle Testing Procedure (WLTP). Ultra-fast 800-volt charging capability enables the EV9 battery pack to be replenished with sufficient charge to power the vehicle for 239 km in approximately 15 minutes[3].

Numerous technological breakthroughs include the Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system, available in the Kia EV9 GT-line in the future, enabling conditional Level 3 autonomous driving in selected markets. It also introduces the Kia Connect Store, which enables customers to purchase digital features and services on demand, giving them the flexibility to choose the features they want and continuously upgrade the capability of the EV9 with Over the Air (OTA) updates at any time.

Kia will begin offering pre-order of the EV9 for the Korean market in the second quarter of 2023. The Kia EV9 will go on sale in selected global markets from the second half of the year.

Guided by the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the EV9 re-envisions the all-electric SUV with a unique balance of natural and modern elements. The ‘Bold for Nature’ design pillar, which inspires the combination of elements from the natural and material worlds, has played a pivotal role in forming the design of the EV9.

The Kia EV9’s exterior provides a sense of serene contemporary calmness befitting of a sophisticated EV for a new age of sustainable mobility. The vehicle features a 3,100-mm wheelbase, supported by a choice of 21-inch, 20-inch or 19-inch wheels. With an overall length of 5,010 mm, it stands at 1,980-mm wide and 1,755-mm tall[4], displaying a bold and contemporary appearance while still maintaining its unique character.

The EV9’s front exudes confidence, clarity, and calmness with its clear-cut lines and surfaces. The SUV’s signature ‘Digital Tiger Face’ showcases its unique identity, which is accentuated by the ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille'[5] and vertical headlamps, giving the EV9 a visionary and futuristic look. The Digital Tiger Face also features two clusters of small cube lamps adjacent to each headlamp. The EV9’s ‘Star Map’ LED daytime running lights (DRL) create a sophisticated animated lighting pattern that will signify Kia’s Digital Tiger Face for future EV models, while providing a new illumination experience.

In addition to the standard model, Kia has unveiled the GT-line model design, which features a unique aesthetic that distinguishes it from the standard model. The front and rear bumpers, wheels, and roof rack have undergone a transformation, and the GT-line features a distinctive black color palette exuding a strong and assertive presence, setting it apart from its standard counterpart. Notably, the GT-line includes an exclusive ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille’ that adds an element of dynamism and sophistication to its already impressive design.

Beyond its stunning exterior, the EV9 also delivers on performance with an impressive aerodynamic coefficient of 0.28. This has been achieved through the implementation of several advanced features. These include Kia’s first-ever 3D-sculpted underbody cover, which features a convex shape at the front and a concave shape at the rear, along with aerodynamic wheels, and innovative air curtains integrated into the front bumper. These elements combine seamlessly to provide superior airflow control and optimized performance and efficiency, delivering an exhilarating driving experience.

The Kia EV9 offers a range of seating options that cater to diverse needs. It offers seven-seater and six-seater configurations and a variety of second-row seat options, totaling to four[6], suitable for different situations such as moving, charging, and resting. The first-row features relaxation seats that ensure a comfortable resting posture. The second row, for the first time among global EV models, offers four seating options, including 3-seater bench seats, basic-type, relaxation-type, and swivel-type two-seater independent seats, providing customers with a variety of usage methods to choose from.

When equipped with the second-row relaxation seats, the EV9 allows first and second-row occupants to recline together while the SUV is charging. With the swivel seat option, the second-row seats swivel 180 degrees to enable conversations with those seated in the third row. Occupants in the third row are provided with charging points and cup holders.

