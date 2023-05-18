logo
Kiren Rijiju removed as law minister, Meghwal takes over

Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed as the new Union law minister as Kiren Rijiju has been moved to Earth Sciences Ministry.

A statement from Rashtrapati said: “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, is pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers: (i) The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Kiren Rijiju; (ii) Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Kiren Rijiju.”

Meghwal will now have charge of culture, parliamentary affairs as Minister of State, and independent charge of the law ministry.

Rijiju had recently been quite vocal about the tussle between the executive and the judiciary over the procedure of appointment of the judges. He has criticised the collegium system to appoint judges on multiple occasions, saying it is a result of the “misadventure” of the Congress party.

With inputs from News18

The post Kiren Rijiju removed as law minister, Meghwal takes over first appeared on IPA Newspack.

