Landor & Fitch Appoints Meta Exec Teemu Suviala as Chief Creative Officer

L&F Teemu Suviala

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 February 2023 –Landor & Fitch, the world’s largest specialist brand and design consultancy, has named Teemu Suviala as its new Chief Creative Officer.

Suviala will take responsibility for Landor & Fitch’s award-winning creative teams in studios across more than 20 countries worldwide, working with clients such as Apple, Netflix, Coca-Cola, LEGO and the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Reporting to Jane Geraghty, Global CEO, Teemu will lead the continued expansion and evolution of the company’s design offer, with a particular focus on integrating new technologies.

“I am delighted that Teemu is joining our team. He’s an exceptional designer with a long track record of delivering transformative work and a compassionate leader with a truly global view. The breadth of his experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand and evolve our offer to meet the needs of our ambitious clients,” said Jane Geraghty. “With our recent rapid growth and influx of new talent, Teemu’s passion for nurturing creative cultures makes him the perfect creative leader for us.”

Previously holding creative director roles at agencies including Collins and Wolff Olins, Suviala joins from Meta where he was global head of brand design for its Reality Labs. He and his team worked closely on the company’s high-profile rebrand from Facebook, including the naming, branding and visual identity. Alongside this, Suviala led the expansive brand design work in bringing Meta’s metaverse concepts to the fore across breakthrough technologies such as augmented and virtual reality. Suviala is an entrepreneur and adventurous designer, bringing over 25 years of creative and management experience. An impressive portfolio includes ground-breaking creative for clients including Amnesty International, Google, Spotify and Uniqlo.

Suviala will be joining Landor & Fitch at the beginning of February, splitting his time between London and New York.

“An incredible set of clients. Award-winning work. Stubbornly future-forward thinking. Landor & Fitch holds huge appeal to a creative mind, and the opportunity for growth is unlimited. But it was the culture here that spoke to me most – a singular vision and commitment to working as one to deliver the extraordinary and make a positive difference.” Suviala added. “I’m excited to join a culture that not only obsesses about creativity and innovation to achieve success but aspires to reach it together. I’m keen to explore how we can be at the forefront of the Imagination Age with new technologies such as A.I. and by blurring the lines between our physical and virtual worlds to create the better, bolder brand experiences which appeal to the consumers, clients, and stakeholders of today and tomorrow.”

Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer at WPP, said: “It’s hard to find a global talent with as long a track record of creative excellence as Teemu. But what impresses me most about him is his commitment to bringing greater diversity to the design industry. We can’t wait to see the impact he has on our people and clients.”

Hashtag: #Landor&Fitch #Branding #Transformation #Creativity #Agency

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Landor & Fitch

We are a global brand transformation company, here to make an extraordinary difference: for our clients, our employees and the world around us.

We mix left and right brain people, working together, to go beyond what’s expected. Essential intelligence and dramatic design. Business strategy and brand purpose. Expression and experience. Expertise and empathy. 1,200 curious minds. 20 countries. 1 team. We transform brands and businesses, to drive growth.

We see ourselves as valuable additions to our client’s teams and are proud of our relationships with them. Local and global. Corporate and consumer. Emerging and established sectors. We work with clients that include Apple, Bang & Olufsen, bp, Kellogg’s, LEGO, Microsoft, Nike, Procter & Gamble and Singtel, to name a few.

We are proud to be part of WPP, a creative transformation company dedicated to building better futures.

www.landorandfitch.com