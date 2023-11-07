LocaMos Global AG: Pioneering a Revolutionary Blend of MarTech and Blockchain

LocaMos Global AG, an emerging name in the Marketing technology and blockchain sector, proudly announces the official inauguration of its new headquarters in Zug, Switzerland. This significant milestone marks a crucial juncture in the company’s path of growth and development.

LocaMos Global AG, a technology company based in Zug, Switzerland, recently established, is making waves by combining two crucial facets in the technology industry: MarTech (Marketing Technology) and Blockchain. MarTech emphasizes utilizing technology to optimize and enhance marketing campaigns, while Blockchain has the potential to transform many sectors through its security and transparency in transactions.

The choice of Zug City, renowned as Crypto Valley, as LocaMos’s headquarters underscores the firm’s strong commitment to integrating Blockchain into their technological solutions. Crypto Valley has attracted numerous leading Blockchain and Crypto technology conglomerates like the Ethereum Foundation, Cardano Foundation, and Polkadot Foundation, with billions of dollars in market capitalization. This reflects LocaMos’s determination and vision to gradually capture the financial technology market.

With this determination, LocaMos Global AG has outlined a mission that goes beyond simply providing technological solutions; it also aims to connect people at physical locations. They offer a marketing solution to support physical F&B businesses and services in general. A standout feature of this marketing solution is that businesses no longer need to pay upfront costs. Instead, they only need to pay a fee when customers from the LocaMos platform come to purchase products or use services at the respective business. This is an effective solution for small and medium-sized businesses that are burdened with upfront marketing costs, which don’t always yield the expected returns.

To implement this solution, LocaMos has devised effective user attraction strategies with the mission of “Technology for humanity,” which is about prioritizing user benefits. With the motto “giving is better than receiving,” they have borrowed the concept from the Pokemon Go game and transformed it into a unique experience to provide valuable gifts to users. Additionally, users within the LocaMos ecosystem earn reward points every time they dine or use services at partner businesses through a loyalty program. With this development approach, LocaMos is gradually building a large interconnected community of businesses and users.

LocaMos has set an ambitious goal to serve 100 million users and one million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 50 countries and territories by 2025.

About LocaMos Global AG

LocaMos Global AG commits to applying technology to address real-life challenges. The company offers a range of tools that help attract and engage customers through high-experiential features to support physical businesses, creating smoother business operations and growth.

