London Metal Exchange examines Hong Kong metals tokenisation

The London Metal Exchange is exploring plans to convert metal inventories held in Hong Kong warehouses into digital assets that businesses could use to secure financing, as the city develops its commodities trading infrastructure.

The exchange confirmed that its proposal remains at an exploratory stage and focuses on off-warrant metal, a category of warehouse inventory not covered by the standard title documents used in its established trading and delivery system.

The LME said it was examining tokenisation to support business financing and would consult market participants before determining how the arrangement might operate. No commercial launch has been announced, and the exchange has not specified which metals or technology providers would be involved. The precise structure of any token, including whether it would confer direct ownership or a contractual claim, also remains undetermined.

An invitation-only industry roundtable is expected in early November to examine the initiative, with discussions likely to address how digital records could establish rights over physical inventory and support lending against stored commodities.

The proposal is linked to Hong Kong’s economic development blueprint, published in September, which identifies commodities trading, financing and risk management as priorities. The authorities want to attract additional traders, financial institutions and investment activity by expanding the city’s role in international metals markets.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, which owns the London Metal Exchange, is separately preparing a pilot involving tokenised warehouse receipts and designated banks in 2027. The programme is intended to allow businesses to use commodity inventories as collateral while employing physical tracking technologies to verify the underlying assets.

Christopher Hui, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, outlined the proposed pilot on 23 October. He also confirmed that HKEX was developing a blockchain-backed platform covering multiple asset classes, including warehouse receipts associated with LME-approved storage facilities.

The distinction between warranted and off-warrant stocks is central to the exchange’s approach. Metal held on warrant already has recognised ownership documentation and can be transferred or pledged against financing through existing arrangements. Off-warrant stocks, although physically stored in approved facilities, lack an equivalent standardised financing mechanism.

A digital token linked to a verified quantity of metal could provide lenders with a more readily transferable record of the inventory supporting a loan. Such arrangements would still depend on enforceable ownership rights, reliable warehouse records and safeguards against competing claims over the same goods.

Tokenisation would not itself create additional metal supplies or guarantee access to credit. Its practical value would depend on whether banks and other financiers accept the digital instruments, how collateral is valued and whether the arrangements comply with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The initiative could also provide an additional source of income for the exchange, although the LME has not disclosed any proposed fee structure, investment commitment or financial targets associated with the exploratory work.

Hong Kong’s September policy programme specifically envisages a tokenised warehouse-receipt financing pilot involving designated banks. It also proposes bringing commodity warehouse receipts onto a multi-asset digital platform, allowing collateral to be allocated across eligible transactions under arrangements yet to be finalised.

The territory’s government has additionally proposed tax incentives for physical commodity trading and measures to encourage more LME-approved warehouses, including facilities in the Northern Metropolis development area. Those proposals form part of its effort to establish a broader network of storage, financing and risk-management services.

LME chief executive Matthew Chamberlain discussed the potential of metal tokenisation during LME Week Asia in May, indicating that digital representations of warehouse inventory could offer opportunities beyond conventional exchange trading. The current discussions provide a more specific focus on financing off-warrant stocks, rather than replacing the existing exchange warrant system.

The LME has required warehouses to disclose off-warrant inventories since 2020, a measure introduced to improve visibility of industrial metal supplies. The reporting arrangements cover stocks outside the warrant system and help market participants assess material held in exchange-approved facilities.

Hong Kong became an approved LME warehouse location in 2025, extending the exchange’s physical delivery network into the territory. The development provided a foundation for the government’s plans to attract more metal storage and related financial activity.

The planned digital financing work sits alongside HKEX’s separate efforts to incorporate carbon credits into its blockchain-backed asset infrastructure. Officials have identified warehouse receipts as another asset category for the platform’s proposed pilot next year.