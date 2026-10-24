Polish companies demonstrate 5G-assisted drone detection system

Ericsson, Play and Asseco have demonstrated a system for detecting unauthorised drones in Poland, combining radio sensing, acoustic monitoring and mobile connectivity, but have not deployed the technology across the country’s 18,000 telecommunications sites.

The companies disclosed details on Thursday of a live demonstration conducted on 15 October at Ericsson’s research and development centre in Kraków. The trial illustrated how existing communications infrastructure could support surveillance of low-flying aircraft around airports, ports, borders and other sensitive locations.

The distinction between a demonstration and nationwide deployment is significant. Cellnex manages approximately 18,000 telecommunications sites in Poland, providing a potential infrastructure base for expansion, but that figure does not represent operational drone detection installations. The participating companies have not announced nationwide coverage or a completed national sensing network.

Ericsson supplied Integrated Sensing and Communication technology, known as ISAC, which analyses reflections from transmitted radio signals to identify moving objects. Asseco contributed acoustic detection capabilities and its PUSZCZYK platform, which combines sensor information to display potential drone locations and flight paths.

Play’s 5G network transmitted detection data during the demonstration. Ericsson specified that the sensing equipment operated using industrial radio spectrum, rather than establishing that ordinary commercial 5G transmissions independently detected the aircraft.

The arrangement is intended to identify drones that are not connected to mobile networks and may therefore be difficult to discover through conventional communications monitoring. Radio sensing estimates movement and position, while acoustic equipment supplies another source of evidence for operators assessing airborne activity.

Martin Mellor, head of Ericsson Poland, said the collaboration could create a situational awareness platform for drone detection and tracking, particularly for protecting critical infrastructure. The company describes the Kraków installation as a demonstration of capabilities rather than an operational national security service.

Michał Ziółkowski, Play’s chief technology officer and management board member, said telecommunications networks could support advanced airspace monitoring because of their geographical reach, availability and resilience. The operator has more than 13,500 base stations, although mobile coverage alone does not establish the effectiveness or geographical reach of drone sensing.

Cellnex provided infrastructure for the tests, with three tower sites identified as part of the demonstration arrangements. Its wider portfolio could provide locations for additional equipment if the partners proceed with a larger rollout, subject to technical assessments, investment and agreements with infrastructure owners.

Grzegorz Bartler, vice-president of Asseco Poland, said combining different detection methods could provide a fuller picture of activity in the airspace. Acoustic sensors developed by Codequest and DGT ZVOOK can be mounted on existing structures, including street lighting, and connected to Asseco’s data analysis systems.

The PUSZCZYK platform uses artificial intelligence to process acoustic information alongside other sensor readings. This approach is designed to help identify aircraft, determine their approximate positions and follow their movements, rather than relying on a single detection technology.

However, different sensors have different limitations. Sound detection depends on conditions and distance, while optical and thermal equipment can face visibility and identification constraints. Combining measurements may improve confidence, but the companies have not published independently verified nationwide detection rates or comprehensive performance figures for the Polish system.

Further testing will be necessary before commercial deployment. Ericsson expects a limited number of systems to become available in Poland during 2027 for evaluation with prospective institutional and research partners. No confirmed timetable has been announced for equipping thousands of sites or integrating the system into a nationwide security network. The next phase is expected to examine deployment requirements, including sensor placement, data handling, interoperability and the reliability of detection under different environmental conditions and operating scenarios.

Detection also differs from interception. The technology provides information about potentially unauthorised aircraft; any decision to identify a flight as threatening or take action against a drone would require separate procedures and authorised security capabilities. Coordination with air navigation authorities would be important to distinguish legitimate operations from possible intrusions.

Representatives of Poland’s government, parliamentary digitalisation committee, defence sector, Military University of Technology and telecommunications regulator attended the Kraków event. The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency, Sweden’s embassy, energy company ORLEN and industry representatives were also present.

Ericsson has separately demonstrated mobile-network drone sensing in the United States and Finland. The company expects early applications to focus on defence and public safety, while broader standardisation and commercial adoption of integrated sensing are associated with the development of sixth-generation mobile networks.