As Singapore’s first digital network operator, M1 has kept its promise to deliver an excellent network experience in Singapore. Prompted by the monumental shift to Work-from-Home models, its newly launched ‘Be’ campaign’s central message of ultimate flexibility and customisation offer customers hyper-personalised solutions.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 April 2021 – As the pandemic brings about a surge in Internet use and the adoption of remote working technology, M1 Limited stays ahead with its line of fibre broadband plans and devices. Its selection of featured network solutions minimises disruptions in workplaces by bridging physical distance and optimising connectivity. Addressing the telecommunications needs of all its customers, the made-to-measure approach adopted by M1 reaffirms its pledge to build the best possible network experience.

Embracing a Hybrid Workplace

M1’s fibre broadband plans and smart home solutions aim to meet individual customer demands in relation to the new mode of work and play. Whether looking to adjust to remote working or keep up with technological advances, M1’s offerings support business and lifestyle changes as the pandemic redefines the new normal.

Tapping on the introduction of Wi-Fi 6, M1 fibre broadband plans allow customers to keep up with trends and respond more effectively to disruptions. Further supporting shifts towards a hybrid workplace, users can take full advantage of M1’s networking solutions and devices to expand their wireless coverage. With devices like Wi-Fi 6 routers and Wi-Fi mesh systems, users can enjoy speedy, strong signals throughout their homes.

M1’s home solutions also give customers the ability to design a smart home customised for their needs. From just $3.60/mth, customers can choose from four smart home add-on packages and benefit from access to a future-proof digital infrastructure. Its Bespoke mobile plans further complement the remote working experience by providing users the freedom to make changes to their data and call time freely and with no strings attached.

Serving Individual Customer Needs in the New Normal

With the launch of the ‘Be’ campaign, M1’s renewed stance of embracing change and individual uniqueness addresses challenges that other service providers have yet to tackle. Showcasing its pioneering spirit, M1 pushes for innovation and transformation in Singapore’s digital landscape through its progressive solutions, with the core message of attaining ultimate freedom in the new normal.

