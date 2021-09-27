M1 to Offer the All-New iPhone 13 Line-Up with Orders Starting on 24 September

Hyped for the new iPhone 13 line-up just announced? With the unveiling of the latest iPhone models, M1 ensures customers can get any of the 4 variants at prices to beat. M1’s exclusive mobile plan promotions and bundle deals offer customers hyper-personalised solutions, with a base plan, 6 flexible mobile add-ons, and complimentary exclusives, including $100 off handsets for existing Bespoke Flexi subscribers. Starting from September 24, 2021, customers will be able to order the new handset with Bespoke plans to pair.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 September 2021 – With the official iPhone 13 launch announced by Apple, M1 Limited goes full throttle by accepting orders online and in-stores. Staying true to its promise of delivering the latest mobile phones, the network provider in Singapore makes available the best line-up of all 4 models of iPhone 13 – iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. With the line-up now up for grabs, M1 differentiates itself with personalised Bespoke mobile plans and 7 corporate plans at unbeatable prices.
Snazzy Upgrades Delivering Massive Leaps in Performance
Packed with innovative features such as its capacity to support M1’s ultra-fast 5G speeds, users can get a taste of the 5G standalone experience that they’ve been waiting for in multiple locations throughout Singapore! Further pushing the needle for experience-driven use, M1 customers can not only relish True 5G with the 5Go Plus Booster Pack but also get a
Ultimate Freedom with Flexible Mobile Plans
At M1, customers benefit from optimal flexibility with a range of Bespoke plans. Boasting all 4 iPhone 13 models with varying internal capacities, Apple fans can get their hands on these latest line-up additions at unbeatable prices. Additional mobile data, talktime, and SMS are also easily accessible with affordable plan add-ons.
Your New Superpower with M1
Make any iPhone 13 model your new superpower, and enjoy free Unlimited Weekend Data and Caller Number Display for 3 months when you sign-up with M1. Order the latest Apple release at M1 for other fantastic perks and unmatched discounts. Be one of the first to revel in the magnificence of this line-up and unrivalled deals with availability on 24 September, 2021. Head in-store or online today for more information on pricing and data plans!
For more details on Apple products, please visit https://www.apple.com/.
About M1
M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore’s first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line, and fibre offerings to over two million customers.
Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore’s two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, being the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).
M1’s mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore’s telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and its made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg.
