M42 and 10XREVIV plan GLP-1 nutrition clinical study

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi-based M42 research subsidiary IROS and 10XREVIV have announced a clinical study to test whether personalised nutrition can improve health outcomes for patients taking GLP-1 medicines for weight management.

The planned research will compare 10XREVIV’s precision nutrition system combined with standard medical care against standard care alone, examining whether additional nutritional support makes a measurable difference during treatment.

Insights Research Organisation and Solutions (IROS), a contract research organisation within M42, will contribute clinical study design, implementation and oversight expertise. The companies announced the collaboration on Monday, October 26, as use of injectable weight-loss treatments continues to expand.

Researchers intend to assess participants’ nutritional status, body composition and experiences during treatment, rather than relying solely on weight reduction as a measure of success. Patient-reported outcomes will include fatigue, quality of life and adherence to treatment.

The companies have not disclosed the number of participants, recruitment timetable, trial duration or detailed eligibility requirements. The announcement also does not establish whether the intervention improves outcomes; that question remains to be tested through the proposed evaluation.

The announcement did not specify how the nutritional system personalises recommendations or which laboratory measurements will be used to assess deficiencies. Without those details, it is not possible to determine how the planned intervention differs from conventional dietary advice offered during obesity treatment.

GLP-1 therapies help regulate appetite and food intake, making them increasingly important in obesity treatment. However, smaller meals and gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea, can make it more difficult for some patients to consume sufficient protein, vitamins and minerals.

M42 said the research was intended to generate clinical evidence on whether a more tailored approach to nutrition could address those difficulties while patients continue prescribed medication. The study will focus on indicators that are not always captured by changes on the weighing scales.

David Kavanagh, general manager of Omics at M42, said IROS would provide the expertise needed to convert emerging health approaches into structured clinical evaluations. He said the collaboration would support 10XREVIV in establishing evidence for its nutrition system and could contribute to Abu Dhabi’s clinical research capabilities.

Sarah Lomas, chief executive of REVIV Global and co-founder of 10XREVIV, said the company wanted its approach assessed through clinical research and measurable outcomes. She identified reduced food consumption during GLP-1 treatment as a particular challenge for patients seeking to meet their nutritional needs.

The proposed study follows growing concern among obesity specialists that successful weight reduction does not necessarily guarantee adequate nutrition or preservation of lean body mass. Nutrition and resistance exercise are therefore increasingly considered alongside pharmacological treatment when assessing patients’ longer-term health.

A 2025 observational study published in the journal Obesity Pillars examined records covering more than 460,000 adults prescribed GLP-1 therapies. It found that 22.4 per cent had a newly recorded nutritional deficiency or related complication within 12 months.

Most of those patients had type 2 diabetes, and the observational findings cannot establish that the medicines caused the deficiencies. Other medical conditions, dietary patterns and differences in monitoring may influence recorded outcomes, making controlled clinical research important for evaluating nutritional interventions.

Separately, four US professional organisations issued joint guidance in 2025 urging clinicians to assess nutritional risks before and during GLP-1 treatment. The American Society for Nutrition, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, Obesity Medicine Association and The Obesity Society emphasised adequate protein, prevention of micronutrient deficiencies and resistance training to preserve muscle mass.

Their recommendations also address gastrointestinal symptoms, dietary quality and the need to adapt nutrition plans to individual circumstances. Such guidance supports nutritional monitoring but does not, by itself, demonstrate that any particular commercial precision nutrition system delivers additional benefits.

Demand for the medicines has increased sharply. Gallup figures published in 2026 showed that 11 per cent of US adults were using GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, compared with 3 per cent in 2024. The survey measures self-reported use, rather than clinical outcomes.

The partnership places IROS in charge of research support for a product developed by its commercial collaborator. Details of the eventual protocol and findings will be important in determining how the intervention compares with established nutrition counselling and routine care.

M42 said the findings, subject to the final study design, could inform approaches to supporting patients prescribed GLP-1 therapies in the UAE and elsewhere. No trial results were announced alongside the agreement.