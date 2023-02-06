Mann govt faces heat over sacrilege case

In what could give some anxious moments to the Bhagwant Mann government, a large-scale protest broke out in Punjab’s Faridkot district with victims of the Kotkapura police firing incident along with several Sikh organisations blocking the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway for several hours.

The Kotkapura firing incident had taken place on October 14, 2015, after alleged sacrilege cases. The emotive sacrilege issue has impacted the political fortunes of both the Akali Dal and the Congress party in the past and the fresh round of protests seems to have sent alarm bells ringing in the Mann administration. The victims have threatened more blockades if justice was “delayed further”.

The protestors, under the banner of the Be-adabi Insaaf Morcha, are seeking immediate submission of the police investigation report on the cases and subsequent firing on protesters in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura.

Though the protesters have been sitting on a dharna at Behbal Kalan since December 2021, they intensified the agitation today when they took to the highway.