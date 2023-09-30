Mayawati Launches Big Drive To Keep BSP Ready For Lok Sabha Polls Sans Any Alliance

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: Former Chief Minister and national president of BSP, Mayawati is busy in strengthening her party at grassroot after making it clear that she would not join any alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.. To clear doubt in the minds of media persons and political leaders, Mayawati repeatedly said that BSP will contest Lok Sabha and state assemblies polls all alone.

Mayawati made it clear that she would not join hands with NDA or INDIA and termed them as anti-poor, casteist, communal and pro-capitalist. Mayawati also condemned those forces who were busy in terming her pro-BJP as she refused to join INDIA.

Significantly Congress and BJP refrained from making any adverse comment on Mayawati or BSP with hope of having alliance for Lok Sabha polls in the fag end of the campaigning. Only Samajwadi Party and its leader Akhilesh Yadav repeatedly said that BSP was B team of BJP.

Mayawati is concentrating on organising training camps for party cadre to strengthening the organisation at grass -roots. Instructions have been issued to party leaders and coordinators to organise training camps with the participation of 500 persons at least. The family members of party workers are also expected to attend these camps.

Instructions have been issued to concentrate on dalit samaj only for training camps and educate the participants about the party’s ideology. It may be noted that BSP was formed in 1984 and training camps played important role in the success of the party in the elections.

Mayawati has also asked party leaders to reach out to those leaders who had left the party or became disillusioned and decided to sit at home. More emphasis is on to energise the party workers to motivate them to work for party candidates.

BSP increased its tally in the present Lok Sabha from nil to 10 only through alliance with Samajwadi Party in 2019 elections, .But soon after the polls, Mayawati dissolved the alliance saying SP failed to transfer votes to BSP candidates. The fact remains that BSP got support of Muslim community because of alliance with SP only.

Mayawati has taken lead in shortlisting candidates for Lok Sabha polls.. There have several meetings of party leaders and coordinators who have been involved in brain-storming sessions involving nephew of Mayawati Akash who is running the show for his aunt.

Mayawati is now depending on dalit samaj, backwards and Muslim community to win the elections. Mr Satish Mishra who at one time was brahmin face and number two person in the party is no longer important now. He was also instrumental in organising bhaichara meetings to bring powerful brahmin community which was instrumental in bringing party to power in UP in 2007 on its own. (IPA Service)

