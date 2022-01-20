Meet Surface Pro 8 – the most powerful 2-in-1 Surface built for Windows 11

Microsoft announces pre-orders of new Surface Pro 8 starting 20 January in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 January 2022 – Microsoft today announced that pre-orders for the new Surface Pro 8 will commence from 20 January in Singapore via commercial authorised resellers and retailers, and the Microsoft Store.

From now till 14 February, customers who pre-order a Surface Pro 8 on the Microsoft Store or via any authorised retailer or reseller will receive a complimentary Surface Pro Signature Keyboard[1] (worth $239). Consumers can also enjoy a 1-month free subscription for Microsoft 365 and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Starting at SG$1,649, Surface Pro 8 is equipped with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and two Thunderbolt 4 ports for higher performance and faster connections for all your multitasking needs. Loaded with the new Windows 11 and up to 16 hours of battery life, Surface Pro 8 is the most powerful 2-in-1 PC on the market.

“We are excited to bring the new Surface Pro 8 to Singapore, our most powerful Pro ever. For the last decade, Surface has been at the forefront – challenging convention, pioneering new experiences and creating entirely new categories of devices. Today, we are revealing an update to our iconic 2-in-1, representing the most significant leap forward since Pro 3. We hope that this will help users unlock more possibilities as they work on-the-go or from home, to deliver connected user experiences in our new hybrid world of work,” said Shyamol Bansal, Business Group Lead for Surface, Microsoft Singapore.

Surface Pro 8 combines the power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet, with the iconic Kickstand and detachable Keyboard, as well as built-in Slim Pen storage and charging.[2] It is also designed to light up the best of Windows 11, which features powerful new experiences that bring you closer to what you love. New features such as Snap Layouts, Widgets and Groups will empower your productivity and inspire your creativity, complementing the new Surface Pro 8 for a seamless user experience.

Surface Pro 8 features a vibrant 13″ PixelSense touchscreen that is virtually edge to edge. With Dolby® Vision™ and Adaptive Color Technology, users can enjoy a viewing experience that is comfortable on the eyes and true to life. Surface Pro 8 is the ideal hybrid device, giving you a dynamic on-the-go tablet and the ultimate work-from-home set-up. The incredible 5MP front-facing camera, 10MP-4K rear-facing camera, Dolby® Atmos™ sound, and dual far-field Studio Mics will keep users looking and sounding their best.

The new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard provides storage and charging capability for the new Surface Slim Pen 2, keeping it nearby and ready whenever inspiration strikes. Now equipped with haptic feedback and a 120Hz display refresh rate, users can experience new ways to create on screen, complete with the feeling of pen on paper. It is also equipped with zero force inking that allows instant ink flow the moment the Slim Pen 2 touches the screen. Best of all, it works across the entire portfolio of ink-enabled Surface devices, allowing more users to enjoy the power and precision of the new Slim Pen 2.

Surface Pro 8 is available for pre-orders starting 20 January via commercial authorised resellers AsiaPac Distribution, Insight Technology Solutions , JK Technology and UIC Asian Computer Services. Authorised retailers include Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Microsoft Store and Microsoft authorised stores on Lazada and Shopee.

It will be generally available from 15 February and will be available in the following configurations in Singapore:

[1] While stocks last [2] Pen storage and charging available on select Keyboards.







