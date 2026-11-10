Messi secures consecutive MLS Golden Boots with 26 goals

Lionel Messi has become the first footballer to win Major League Soccer’s Golden Boot in successive seasons after finishing the 2026 regular campaign with 26 goals for Inter Miami.

The 39-year-old Argentina forward secured the scoring award ahead of FC Dallas striker Petar Musa, who scored 22 goals, and Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge, who finished with 21. MLS confirmed the standings after the regular season ended on Saturday, November 7.

Messi also registered 17 assists, taking his combined total of goals and assists to a league-leading 43. His contribution helped Miami finish second in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs, where the defending champions will meet Columbus Crew in a best-of-three opening-round series.

The award follows Messi’s 2025 campaign, when he scored 29 goals and supplied 19 assists. Although his goal tally fell by three this season, he remained the competition’s leading scorer and became only the sixth player to collect the Golden Boot more than once.

Bradley Wright-Phillips, Chris Wondolowski, Jeff Cunningham, Taylor Twellman and Preki are the other multiple winners. Each claimed the honour in separate seasons, making Messi’s consecutive victories a first in the league’s history.

Messi played 31 regular-season matches in 2026, averaging approximately 0.84 goals per appearance. He recorded six matches with multiple goals, sharing the league lead in that category, while his 43 goal contributions placed him first across MLS.

The figures underline his continuing importance to Miami’s attack as the club prepares to defend the championship it won in 2025. His scoring record also reflects the distinction between the Golden Boot, determined by regular-season goals, and the league’s Most Valuable Player award, which recognises broader individual performance.

Messi has already won the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player award twice, in 2024 and 2025. A third victory would establish another league first, although the Golden Boot announcement does not determine the outcome of that separate honour.

Miami’s second-place finish in the Eastern Conference gives the club home advantage at the start of its series against seventh-seeded Columbus. The opening round uses a best-of-three format rather than a single elimination match, requiring the teams to win two games to progress.

Columbus enter the postseason after winning eight of their final nine regular-season matches, setting up a contest between a Miami side led by the league’s top scorer and opponents who finished their campaign strongly. The series forms part of the Eastern Conference bracket, with the winners advancing towards the conference semifinals.

Messi’s latest award also extends a run of consistent scoring over three MLS seasons. He has scored 75 regular-season goals across that period, a total Miami says ranks second for any three-season span in league history. His 26 goals this year included just one penalty, leaving 25 from open play and other non-penalty situations.

Miami says that non-penalty total is the second highest for a single MLS season, behind Messi’s own mark of 28 last year. He is also among the small group of players to have scored at least 20 league goals in three consecutive campaigns.

His 43 combined goals and assists represent the third-highest single-season total in MLS history, according to the club. The figures reflect both his finishing and his role creating chances for teammates, even as the Golden Boot itself is awarded solely for goals.

The league previously used a points system for its leading-scorer award, giving two points for a goal and one for an assist until 2004. Since 2005, goals have determined the winner, with assists and then minutes played used to separate players tied on goals.

The club also credits Messi with 127 combined goals and assists across the past three regular seasons, demonstrating his involvement in Miami’s attack. That figure covers league fixtures rather than knockout matches or other competitions, a distinction when comparing individual awards. The 2026 Golden Boot was settled by the final regular-season standings, so goals scored during the forthcoming playoffs will not alter the result.

For Miami, the award arrives alongside another postseason campaign following last year’s championship. The club entered the playoffs as the second seed in the East.

Messi finished four goals clear of Musa and five ahead of Surridge. The official scoring table records 2,664 minutes played for the Miami captain, compared with 2,235 for Musa and 2,193 for Surridge.