MIMS celebrates 60 years of empowering healthcare communities

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 May 2023 – MIMS Pte Ltd, Asia’s largest multi-channel provider of drug information, medical communications, events management, and marketing services, celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

In September 1963, the company’s first medical information journal was published in Australia as “Monthly Index of Medical Specialties” – the acronym of which still occupies pride of place as the company’s name, MIMS.

See the company’s journey at https://corporate.mims.com/about-mims/

Empowering healthcare communities since 1963

To this day, MIMS lives up to its pioneering spirit and stays true to its vision of empowering healthcare communities across Asia – and beyond – as we will be launching several exciting initiatives:

New markets: We are actively growing our local team and expanding our business in the Middle East, working with global pharma companies.

New insights for the healthcare industry: We will be identifying and addressing gaps on medical information between healthcare professionals (HCPs) and pharma, with focus on content creation and delivery. The results of a multi-country survey will be out in Q3 2023.

Wider CME/CPD coverage: In addition to Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, MIMS will be delivering locally relevant clinical content to HCPs across more Asian countries via free online modules at MIMS Education, https://education.mims.com

New eMIMSplus website and app: Launched this year to our Australian market, eMIMSplus is a major addition to the MIMS suite of products. Users can now access essential information quicker with the new interface and make more confident decisions with Australia’s most trusted medicine information provider. Learn more at https://emims.plus

“An incredible milestone”

CEO Masaki Takahata said on MIMS’ diamond anniversary: “Celebrating 60 years is an incredible milestone for any company and I am extremely proud and grateful.

It is a testament to the value MIMS brings to the healthcare industry, and the trust we receive from our clients and partners. This achievement is also not possible without our passionate and hardworking team members – past and present. Thank you all for your support!”

Throughout 2023, MIMS will be holding several activities to toast the people who have been instrumental in our journey.

Watch the video: MIMS reflects on 60 years at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mims-pte-ltd/

More diversified than ever

60 years on, the MIMS business is more diversified than ever, offering best in class services and innovation to drive insightful learning among doctors, healthcare companies, and the entire medical community.

To learn more about MIMS and our latest projects, go to: https://corporate.mims.com or follow us on LinkedIn (MIMS Pte Ltd)

About MIMS: Empowering Healthcare Communities to Improve Patient Outcomes

MIMS is Asia’s largest multi-channel provider of drug information, medical communications, events management, marketing, and recruitment services. Established in 1963, our work empowers healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes by facilitating knowledge exchange and better decision-making. Today, MIMS is present in 18 markets globally with over two million healthcare professional subscribers to our drug & resource portal, digital and print publications.

Combining healthcare communications expertise with our established networks and presence in the Asian healthcare community, we enable clients to engage their stakeholders in meaningful dialogue through a range of medical and marketing communications services.

We facilitate long-term placement of nurses, pharmacists and doctors across the globe to match the demands of healthcare institutions looking for high calibre practitioners.

MIMS has offices in the following global markets:

Singapore (headquarters), Australia, China, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam

Learn more at https://corporate.mims.com/