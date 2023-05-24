logo
Just in:
Atome partners with Amazon to offer deferred payment option during checkout in Singapore
Atome partners with Amazon to offer deferred payment option during checkout in Singapore
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Atome partners with Amazon to offer deferred payment option during checkout in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 May 2023 – Atome, Southeast Asia’s leading buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform, has today announced that its flexible buy now pay later payment option is now available for Amazon customers in Singapore during checkout.
Amazon and Atome partnership Singapore
Amazon and Atome partnership Singapore

This is Amazon’s first buy now pay later partnership of its kind in Southeast Asia.

Amazon.sg customers can now pay using Atome’s pay-in-three, zero interest payment option. They first have to bind their Atome account before selecting the pay-in-three easy payments, zero interest option (screenshots here). If they don’t have an Atome account, they can download and register for an account on Atome Singapore’s mobile app on Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

As part of the launch, Amazon customers can redeem $15 off (minimum spend of $150) when they select Atome at checkout from June 1 onwards.

William Yang, Head of Commercial, Atome, said, “We’re truly humbled by this opportunity to serve customers with one of the world’s largest online retailers here in Singapore and this partnership is a first for Amazon here in Southeast Asia. In our discussions, delivering a superior customer and brand partner experience for Amazon users was key. Amazon customers in Singapore can now enjoy greater payment choice, convenience and flexibility and vice versa, Atome users in Singapore can now also shop and pay on Amazon within our app.”

Atome’s media kit of the partnership is available here.

According to FIS Worldpay Global Payments 2023 Report, buy now pay later accounted for USD 100 billion of APAC’s e-commerce transaction value in 2022, with Southeast Asia and India set to drive APAC’s strongest ecommerce growth through to 2026.

Hashtag: #Amazon #Atome #BNPL #BuyNowPayLater #Singapore


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Atome

is Southeast Asia’s leading buy now pay later platform, partnering online and offline retailers to increase conversions and grow average orders and customer segments. It currently partners over 15,000 online and offline retailers across Southeast Asia. Key merchant partners include Amazon, Sephora, Agoda, Trip.com, ZALORA, SHEIN, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Charles & Keith, Aldo and Pandora. For consumers, Atome offers choice, convenience and flexibility in how they choose to shop and pay. Atome is part of Singapore-headquartered Advance Intelligence Group, one of the largest independent financial services-focussed technology startups in Asia.

Comments

