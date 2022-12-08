MIPIM Asia 2022 Awards reveals winners of top real estate sector accolades

33 remarkable building projects across Asia Pacific recognised

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 December 2022 – The most prestigious awards that celebrate excellence and innovation in Asia’s real estate sector, MIPIM Asia 2022 Awards reveals and presents winners of the year at the MIPIM Asia Gala Dinner on 8 December at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong.

The highly acclaimed award in Asia Pacific’s property sector has received over 100 nominations across 11 award categories this year. With contesting teams coming from key countries across the APAC region, such broad geographic coverage reflects the diversity and prosperity of the sector despite a years-long pandemic.

Led by Chairman of Juror Panel Mr Donald CHOI, CEO, Chinachem Group from Hong Kong, the jury panel of 16 top leaders from property sector across Asia Pacific have carefully considered all submissions before shortlisting the best of the best.

Members of the jury panel are:

Mr Donald Choi, CEO, Chinachem Group (Chairman of Jury Panel) Mr George AGETHEN, Co-Head of Asia-Pacific, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Singapore Mr Henry CHENG, CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group, China Mr Stanley CHING. Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings, Hong Kong Mr Chris CHOW, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management, Hong Kong Mr Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young, Hong Kong Ms Alison COOKE, Managing Director – Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Hong Kong Mr George HONGCHOY, Executive Director & CEO, Link Asset Management Limited, Hong Kong Ms Louise KAVANAGH, CIO & Head of Asia Pacific, RE Managing Director, Nuveen, Australia Mr Peter KIM, Managing Director Asia, QuadReal Property Group, Hong Kong Dr Charles LAM, Co-Head of APAC Diversified Funds, EQT/Exeter, Hong Kong Mr Nicholas J. LOUP, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Chelsfield, Hong Kong Ms Ellen NG, Head of China Real Estate, Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, Hong Kong Mr Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), Japan Mr Adrian W.Y. TO, Director, Residential, Swire Properties, Hong Kong Mr Richard YUE, CEO & CIO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, Hong Kong

Winners of MIPIM Asia 2022 Awards are:

BEST GREEN DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Aedas Limited

Developer: Parkland (Hong Kong) Limited which is held indirectly by Sino Land Company Limited and Empire Group Holdings Limited

Other: Gammon Construction Limited (Main Contractor), P Landscape Co., Limited (Landscape Designer), Blink Design Group Pte Limited (Interior Designer), LCL Architects Limited (Interior Designer), Moty’s Design Limited (Interior Designer)

SILVER

The Springs Plaza, Shanghai, China

Architect: Henning Larsen Architects

Developer: Tishman Speyer

Other: SLA (Landscape Designer), UDG (Local Design Institute), Arup (MEP Engineer), Inhabit (Facade Consultant), CSCEC (contractor)

BRONZE

Hammarby Eco City, Yantai, China

Architect : Sweco (Planning and Design) & HZS (Architectural Design)

Developer : White Peak

BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Aedas Limited

Developer: Parkland (Hong Kong) Limited which is held indirectly by Sino Land Company Limited and Empire Group Holdings Limited

Other: Gammon Construction Limited (Main Contractor), P Landscape Co., Limited (Landscape Designer), Blink Design Group Pte Limited (Interior Designer), LCL Architects Limited (Interior Designer), Moty’s Design Limited (Interior Designer)

SILVER

W Osaka, Osaka, Japan

Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd

Developer: Sekisui House Ltd

Other: Tadao Ando (Design supervisor), Concrete (Main Interior Designer), Linehouse (Interior Designer), Gramouras (Interior Designer), Nikken Space Design (Executive Interior Designer), LPA (Lighting Designer), Takenaka Corporation (General Contractor)

BRONZE

Club Med Lijiang, Lijiang, China

Architect: Shanghai JUND Architects Co., Ltd.

Developer: Fosun Property

Other: Hirsch Bedner Associates – Interior Design Company

BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC BUILDING

GOLD

Hong Kong Palace Museum, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : West Kowloon Cultural District Authority

Architect : Rocco Design Architects Associates Limited

Other : Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Engineering and Lighting Designer)

China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited (Main Contractor)

SILVER

Bao’An Performing Arts Centre, Shenzhen, China

Architect: Rocco Design Architects Associates Limited

Developer: OCT

Other: BIAD (Local Architect, BIAD (Electrical and Mechanical Consultant), BuroHappold (Façade Consultant), SWA (Landscape Architect)

BRONZE

Kalm Village, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Architect: Urban Architects Co., Ltd.

Developer: Kalm Village Co., Ltd.

BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

HEARTLAND 66, Wuhan, China

Architect: Aedas Limited (Design Architect) LWK & Partners (HK) Limited (Executive Architect) DP Design Pte Limited (Mall Interior Architect) Steve Leung Designers Ltd. (SA Interior Architect) The GA Group (SA Clubhouse/ Penthouse Interior Architect) Adrian L. Norman Limited (Landscape Architect)

Developer: Hang Lung Properties

Other: China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. (Main Contractors) Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd. (Main Contractors)

SILVER

CapitaSpring, Singapore, Singapore

Architect: Designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group in collaboration with CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, RSP Architects (project architect), COEN (Landscape Architect)

Developer: CapitaLand Development, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.

Other: Dragages Singapore (Main Contractor), Meinhardt Singapore (Structural Engineer), Squire Mech (M&E Engineer) ARUP (Structural Peer Reviewer, Façade, Vertical Transportation, GreenMark, Acoustic Consultant), BECA (M&E Peer Reviewer), Arcadis Singapore (Quantity Surveyor)

BRONZE

Toranomon Hills, Tokyo, Japan

Architect: Christoph Ingenhoven, Ingenhoven associates

Developer: MORI Building Co. Ltd., Tokyo

BEST OFFICE DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Mangoohub, Shanghai, China

Architect: Benoy

Developer: Shanghai Xiangmango Culture Investment Co., Ltd

Other: Benoy (Interior Designer), Benoy (Masterplanner)

SILVER

Landmark South, Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: DLN Architects Limited

Developer: Grand Apex Limited (Sino Land Company Limited and Empire Group Holding Limited)

Other: DLN Architects Ltd (Overall Design for Development & Government Accommodation Portion), CAN Design Ltd (Podium Facade Design, Lobby Design from G/F to 2/F & 8/F Sky Garden), Lead8 Hong Kong Ltd (Lobby Design from G/F to 2/F), Bean Buro Limited (Office Show Suite Design)

BRONZE

South China Operation Center, Guangzhou, China

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: A Zhejiang-Based Large Internet Company

Other: Local Design Institute: Guangzhou Design Institute Group Co., Ltd.

BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

GOLD

Link CentralWalk, Shenzhen, China

Architect: Aedas

Developer: Link REIT

SILVER

Bice Building Refurbishment, Adelaide, Australia

Architect: Hassell/Baukultur

Developer: Renewal SA

Other: Purcell (Heritage Consultant), WSP (Structural and Services Consultant), RLB (Cost Consultant), Katnich Dodd (Private Building Surveyor), D-Squared (ESD consultant), Hansen Yuncken (Builder, Main Contractor), Turner & Townsend (superintendent)

BRONZE

Lazada One, Singapore, Singapore

Architect: DP Architects

Developer: Victorian Property Holding Pte Ltd

Other: DP Design (Interior Design), DP Facade (Facade Consultant), DP Lighting (Lighting Design), Gennal Industries (Main Contractor and Facade Contractor)

BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Marq Omotesando One, Tokyo, Japan

Architect: PDP London Limited, TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Developer: Baring Private Equity Asia

Other: Taisei Corporation

SILVER

Hospitalment Yotsuyadaikyocho, Tokyo, Japan

Architect: Nikken Housing System Ltd (design architect), Taisei U-Lec Co., Ltd (architect)

Developer: Hulic Co., Ltd.

Other: Sakurajyuji Co., Ltd. (Operator)

BRONZE

Eight Star Street, Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: DLN Architects Limited

Developer: Swire Properties Limited

Other: Hanison Contractors Limited (Main Contractor), JMK Consulting Engineers Limited (Structural Engineer), J. Roger Preston Limited (Mechanical & Electrical Engineers), Inhabit Group (Façade Consultant), Philip Liao & Partners Limited (Interior Designer), Adrian L. Norman Limited (Landscape Architect), Cundall Hong Kong Limited (Lighting Consultant)

BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai, China

Architect: 5+design

Developer: Swire Properties Limited / Lujiazui Group

SILVER

JR Kumamoto Railway Station Building, Kumamoto, Japan

Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd.

Developer: Kyushu Railway Company & JR Kumamoto City Co., Ltd.

Other: Nomura Kogeisha (Interior Design), Sirius Lighting Office (Lighting Design), Nippon Design Center, Inc. Irobe Design Institute (Signage Design), Obayashi Corporation (Main Contractor)

BRONZE

Shanghai Jiuguang Center, Shanghai, China

Architect: Nihon Sekkei (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Architectural Design); UNStudio (Courtyard Façade Design)

Developer: Lifestyle China Group Limited

Other: UNStudio (Interior Designer), ONG&ONG (Interior Designer), RKD (Interior Designer), Gravity Green (Landscape Designer), UNStudio (Landscape Designer), Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd. (LDI, General Design Coordination, Building Information Modeling Design), Schmidlin (Façade Consultant), I.DEA Energy Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (Electrical and Mechanical Consultant & Green Building Consultant), Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd (General Contractor)

BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

GOLD

Queen’s Wharf Brisbane, Brisbane, Australia

Architect: JERDE

Developer: Destination Brisbane Consortium

SILVER

H.A.N.D.S Shopping Centre, Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Gaw Capital Partners

Developer: Gaw Capital Partners

Other: One Bite Design Studio (Roller Sports Ground Designer), Hardcore Skateparks (Roller Sports Ground Consultant), Red Bull (Brand Collaborator of Basketball Courts), LittleUrbanMountain Design Ltd. (Way Finding Designer)

BRONZE

Kumamoto Sakuramachi – Hanabata Area Redevelopment Project, Kumamoto, Japan

Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd

Developer: Sakuramachi Redevelopment Project: Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd. & Sakuramachi Hanabata Area Public Space Project: Kumamoto City

Other: Sakuramachi Redevelopment Project,Taikou architecture office Co., Ltd (Co-Architect), Sakuramachi Hanabata Area Public Space Project, Sakuramachi / Hanabata Area Town Development Management Review Committee (Concept Design), Uchihara Creative Lighting Design Inc. (Lighting Design), KMD Inc. (Signage Design)

BEST FUTURA PROJECT

GOLD

TP Link LXD, Shenzhen, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

Other: Arup (Structure), WSP (MEP), CCDI (LDI)

SILVER

Nanjing Yicheng West Wuhuali Retail Street, Nanjing, China

Architect: Woods Bagot

Developer: Nanjing Yicheng Group

BRONZE

Hangzhou Qianjiang Century City Binhe, Hangzhou, China

Architect: Aedas in Joint Venture with Zhejiang Province Institute of Architectural Design and Research (ZIAD)

Developer: Hangzhou Xiaoshan Qianjiang Century City Management Ltd.

BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT

GOLD

11 SKIES, Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Lead8

Developer: New World Development Company Limited

SILVER

Baker Circle, Hong Kong SAR, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Other: Lu Tang Lai Architects Ltd. (Project Architect), Philip Liao & Partners Ltd. (Interior Design Consultant (Residential Units & Lobbies at Sites D, E & G), Gillespies (Landscape Architect Site D, E & G), Garde Co. Ltd (Clubhouse Interior Design Sites D, E & G)

BRONZE

Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Academy Nanhu Industry Park Project, Hangzhou, China

Architect: Aedas

Developer: Jiachuan Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

Kalm Village, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Architect: Urban Architects Co., Ltd.

Developer: Kalm Village Co., Ltd.

For full details of MIPIM Asia Awards 2022 winners and photos, please visit here.

