MIPIM Asia 2022 Awards reveals winners of top real estate sector accolades

33 remarkable building projects across Asia Pacific recognised
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 December 2022 – The most prestigious awards that celebrate excellence and innovation in Asia’s real estate sector, MIPIM Asia 2022 Awards reveals and presents winners of the year at the MIPIM Asia Gala Dinner on 8 December at Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong.
The highly acclaimed award in Asia Pacific’s property sector has received over 100 nominations across 11 award categories this year. With contesting teams coming from key countries across the APAC region, such broad geographic coverage reflects the diversity and prosperity of the sector despite a years-long pandemic.
Led by Chairman of Juror Panel Mr Donald CHOI, CEO, Chinachem Group from Hong Kong, the jury panel of 16 top leaders from property sector across Asia Pacific have carefully considered all submissions before shortlisting the best of the best.
Members of the jury panel are:
- Mr Donald Choi, CEO, Chinachem Group (Chairman of Jury Panel)
- Mr George AGETHEN, Co-Head of Asia-Pacific, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Singapore
- Mr Henry CHENG, CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group, China
- Mr Stanley CHING. Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings, Hong Kong
- Mr Chris CHOW, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management, Hong Kong
- Mr Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young, Hong Kong
- Ms Alison COOKE, Managing Director – Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited, Hong Kong
- Mr George HONGCHOY, Executive Director & CEO, Link Asset Management Limited, Hong Kong
- Ms Louise KAVANAGH, CIO & Head of Asia Pacific, RE Managing Director, Nuveen, Australia
- Mr Peter KIM, Managing Director Asia, QuadReal Property Group, Hong Kong
- Dr Charles LAM, Co-Head of APAC Diversified Funds, EQT/Exeter, Hong Kong
- Mr Nicholas J. LOUP, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Chelsfield, Hong Kong
- Ms Ellen NG, Head of China Real Estate, Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, Hong Kong
- Mr Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA), Japan
- Mr Adrian W.Y. TO, Director, Residential, Swire Properties, Hong Kong
- Mr Richard YUE, CEO & CIO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited, Hong Kong
Winners of MIPIM Asia 2022 Awards are:
BEST GREEN DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Aedas Limited
Developer: Parkland (Hong Kong) Limited which is held indirectly by Sino Land Company Limited and Empire Group Holdings Limited
Other: Gammon Construction Limited (Main Contractor), P Landscape Co., Limited (Landscape Designer), Blink Design Group Pte Limited (Interior Designer), LCL Architects Limited (Interior Designer), Moty’s Design Limited (Interior Designer)
SILVER
The Springs Plaza, Shanghai, China
Architect: Henning Larsen Architects
Developer: Tishman Speyer
Other: SLA (Landscape Designer), UDG (Local Design Institute), Arup (MEP Engineer), Inhabit (Facade Consultant), CSCEC (contractor)
BRONZE
Hammarby Eco City, Yantai, China
Architect: Sweco (Planning and Design) & HZS (Architectural Design)
Developer: White Peak
BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Aedas Limited
Developer: Parkland (Hong Kong) Limited which is held indirectly by Sino Land Company Limited and Empire Group Holdings Limited
Other: Gammon Construction Limited (Main Contractor), P Landscape Co., Limited (Landscape Designer), Blink Design Group Pte Limited (Interior Designer), LCL Architects Limited (Interior Designer), Moty’s Design Limited (Interior Designer)
SILVER
W Osaka, Osaka, Japan
Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
Developer: Sekisui House Ltd
Other: Tadao Ando (Design supervisor), Concrete (Main Interior Designer), Linehouse (Interior Designer), Gramouras (Interior Designer), Nikken Space Design (Executive Interior Designer), LPA (Lighting Designer), Takenaka Corporation (General Contractor)
BRONZE
Club Med Lijiang, Lijiang, China
Architect: Shanghai JUND Architects Co., Ltd.
Developer: Fosun Property
Other: Hirsch Bedner Associates – Interior Design Company
BEST INFRASTRUCTURE, COMMUNITY & CIVIC BUILDING
GOLD
Hong Kong Palace Museum, Hong Kong SAR, China
Developer: West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
Architect: Rocco Design Architects Associates Limited
Other: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited (Engineering and Lighting Designer)
China State Construction Engineering (Hong Kong) Limited (Main Contractor)
SILVER
Bao’An Performing Arts Centre, Shenzhen, China
Architect: Rocco Design Architects Associates Limited
Developer: OCT
Other: BIAD (Local Architect, BIAD (Electrical and Mechanical Consultant), BuroHappold (Façade Consultant), SWA (Landscape Architect)
BRONZE
Kalm Village, Chiang Mai, Thailand
Architect: Urban Architects Co., Ltd.
Developer: Kalm Village Co., Ltd.
BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
HEARTLAND 66, Wuhan, China
Architect: Aedas Limited (Design Architect) LWK & Partners (HK) Limited (Executive Architect) DP Design Pte Limited (Mall Interior Architect) Steve Leung Designers Ltd. (SA Interior Architect) The GA Group (SA Clubhouse/ Penthouse Interior Architect) Adrian L. Norman Limited (Landscape Architect)
Developer: Hang Lung Properties
Other: China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd. (Main Contractors) Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd. (Main Contractors)
SILVER
CapitaSpring, Singapore, Singapore
Architect: Designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group in collaboration with CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, RSP Architects (project architect), COEN (Landscape Architect)
Developer: CapitaLand Development, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.
Other: Dragages Singapore (Main Contractor), Meinhardt Singapore (Structural Engineer), Squire Mech (M&E Engineer) ARUP (Structural Peer Reviewer, Façade, Vertical Transportation, GreenMark, Acoustic Consultant), BECA (M&E Peer Reviewer), Arcadis Singapore (Quantity Surveyor)
BRONZE
Toranomon Hills, Tokyo, Japan
Architect: Christoph Ingenhoven, Ingenhoven associates
Developer: MORI Building Co. Ltd., Tokyo
BEST OFFICE DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Mangoohub, Shanghai, China
Architect: Benoy
Developer: Shanghai Xiangmango Culture Investment Co., Ltd
Other: Benoy (Interior Designer), Benoy (Masterplanner)
SILVER
Landmark South, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: DLN Architects Limited
Developer: Grand Apex Limited (Sino Land Company Limited and Empire Group Holding Limited)
Other: DLN Architects Ltd (Overall Design for Development & Government Accommodation Portion), CAN Design Ltd (Podium Facade Design, Lobby Design from G/F to 2/F & 8/F Sky Garden), Lead8 Hong Kong Ltd (Lobby Design from G/F to 2/F), Bean Buro Limited (Office Show Suite Design)
BRONZE
South China Operation Center, Guangzhou, China
Architect: NBBJ
Developer: A Zhejiang-Based Large Internet Company
Other: Local Design Institute: Guangzhou Design Institute Group Co., Ltd.
BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING
GOLD
Link CentralWalk, Shenzhen, China
Architect: Aedas
Developer: Link REIT
SILVER
Bice Building Refurbishment, Adelaide, Australia
Architect: Hassell/Baukultur
Developer: Renewal SA
Other: Purcell (Heritage Consultant), WSP (Structural and Services Consultant), RLB (Cost Consultant), Katnich Dodd (Private Building Surveyor), D-Squared (ESD consultant), Hansen Yuncken (Builder, Main Contractor), Turner & Townsend (superintendent)
BRONZE
Lazada One, Singapore, Singapore
Architect: DP Architects
Developer: Victorian Property Holding Pte Ltd
Other: DP Design (Interior Design), DP Facade (Facade Consultant), DP Lighting (Lighting Design), Gennal Industries (Main Contractor and Facade Contractor)
BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Marq Omotesando One, Tokyo, Japan
Architect: PDP London Limited, TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Developer: Baring Private Equity Asia
Other: Taisei Corporation
SILVER
Hospitalment Yotsuyadaikyocho, Tokyo, Japan
Architect: Nikken Housing System Ltd (design architect), Taisei U-Lec Co., Ltd (architect)
Developer: Hulic Co., Ltd.
Other: Sakurajyuji Co., Ltd. (Operator)
BRONZE
Eight Star Street, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: DLN Architects Limited
Developer: Swire Properties Limited
Other: Hanison Contractors Limited (Main Contractor), JMK Consulting Engineers Limited (Structural Engineer), J. Roger Preston Limited (Mechanical & Electrical Engineers), Inhabit Group (Façade Consultant), Philip Liao & Partners Limited (Interior Designer), Adrian L. Norman Limited (Landscape Architect), Cundall Hong Kong Limited (Lighting Consultant)
BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai, China
Architect: 5+design
Developer: Swire Properties Limited / Lujiazui Group
SILVER
JR Kumamoto Railway Station Building, Kumamoto, Japan
Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd.
Developer: Kyushu Railway Company & JR Kumamoto City Co., Ltd.
Other: Nomura Kogeisha (Interior Design), Sirius Lighting Office (Lighting Design), Nippon Design Center, Inc. Irobe Design Institute (Signage Design), Obayashi Corporation (Main Contractor)
BRONZE
Shanghai Jiuguang Center, Shanghai, China
Architect: Nihon Sekkei (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Architectural Design); UNStudio (Courtyard Façade Design)
Developer: Lifestyle China Group Limited
Other: UNStudio (Interior Designer), ONG&ONG (Interior Designer), RKD (Interior Designer), Gravity Green (Landscape Designer), UNStudio (Landscape Designer), Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd. (LDI, General Design Coordination, Building Information Modeling Design), Schmidlin (Façade Consultant), I.DEA Energy Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (Electrical and Mechanical Consultant & Green Building Consultant), Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd (General Contractor)
BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT
GOLD
Queen’s Wharf Brisbane, Brisbane, Australia
Architect: JERDE
Developer: Destination Brisbane Consortium
SILVER
H.A.N.D.S Shopping Centre, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Gaw Capital Partners
Developer: Gaw Capital Partners
Other: One Bite Design Studio (Roller Sports Ground Designer), Hardcore Skateparks (Roller Sports Ground Consultant), Red Bull (Brand Collaborator of Basketball Courts), LittleUrbanMountain Design Ltd. (Way Finding Designer)
BRONZE
Kumamoto Sakuramachi – Hanabata Area Redevelopment Project, Kumamoto, Japan
Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
Developer: Sakuramachi Redevelopment Project: Kyushu Sangyo Kotsu Holdings Co., Ltd. & Sakuramachi Hanabata Area Public Space Project: Kumamoto City
Other: Sakuramachi Redevelopment Project,Taikou architecture office Co., Ltd (Co-Architect), Sakuramachi Hanabata Area Public Space Project, Sakuramachi / Hanabata Area Town Development Management Review Committee (Concept Design), Uchihara Creative Lighting Design Inc. (Lighting Design), KMD Inc. (Signage Design)
BEST FUTURA PROJECT
GOLD
TP Link LXD, Shenzhen, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.
Other: Arup (Structure), WSP (MEP), CCDI (LDI)
SILVER
Nanjing Yicheng West Wuhuali Retail Street, Nanjing, China
Architect: Woods Bagot
Developer: Nanjing Yicheng Group
BRONZE
Hangzhou Qianjiang Century City Binhe, Hangzhou, China
Architect: Aedas in Joint Venture with Zhejiang Province Institute of Architectural Design and Research (ZIAD)
Developer: Hangzhou Xiaoshan Qianjiang Century City Management Ltd.
BEST FUTURA MEGA PROJECT
GOLD
11 SKIES, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Lead8
Developer: New World Development Company Limited
SILVER
Baker Circle, Hong Kong SAR, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: Henderson Land Development Company Limited
Other: Lu Tang Lai Architects Ltd. (Project Architect), Philip Liao & Partners Ltd. (Interior Design Consultant (Residential Units & Lobbies at Sites D, E & G), Gillespies (Landscape Architect Site D, E & G), Garde Co. Ltd (Clubhouse Interior Design Sites D, E & G)
BRONZE
Hangzhou Alibaba DAMO Academy Nanhu Industry Park Project, Hangzhou, China
Architect: Aedas
Developer: Jiachuan Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
Kalm Village, Chiang Mai, Thailand
Architect: Urban Architects Co., Ltd.
Developer: Kalm Village Co., Ltd.
For full details of MIPIM Asia Awards 2022 winners and photos, please visit here.
