Ms.Jigger: Sophisticated cicchetti and narrative-led cocktails by Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 November 2020 – Channelling the elegance of a well-heeled traveller with a soft spot for la sua preferita Italy, Ms.Jigger comes to life as a narrative-driven cocktail bar and restaurant. As the connoisseur of curiosities, the venue conjures up inventive cocktail flavours and dining experiences at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok in Langsuan, the first property under IHG’s luxury boutique brand in South East Asia.

“Every Kimpton restaurant and bar is created to be warm, welcoming and inspiring with incredible cuisine and forward-thinking cocktails. Whether it is menus that celebrate organic, local ingredients, artisanal wine and cocktails programmes, or thoughtfully-appointed interiors with stylish decor, no two venues are ever alike. What unites them is the Kimpton commitment to deliver its heartfelt, human connections, making our award-winning restaurants beloved the world over.” said Patrick Both, General Manager, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

The rich, warm aromas of baking dough crusts, fresh oregano and melted cheese waft through the evening air, a precursor to the tantalising cicchetti that provide delicious accompaniment to Ms.Jigger’s artful drink selection. In the kitchen, famed Italian chef Danilo Aiassa combines the freshest local ingredients with traditional culinary techniques and influences from Piedmont in northwest Italy, where he was born and raised, to create tantalising fare bursting with authentic Italian flavours. In the kitchen as much as he is in the restaurant, Chef Danilo feeds and fuels the ambience with the passion for the food he creates. Made for sharing amongst friends, each dish comes in small tasting portions.

“The vision for Ms.Jigger is that of adventure, intrigue and prandial pleasure. From the Kimpton philosophy of sourcing locally to using the freshest of ingredients to make authentic Italian cichettis just right for sharing, the intimate setting of Ms.Jigger flows all the way down to the great food and story-driven cocktails said Danilo Aiassa, Head Chef, Ms. Jigger, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.

In true Venetian fashion, whet the appetite with a refreshing bruschetta starter of Homemade Ricotta Spianata Romana, toasted sourdough bread slathered with housemade Ricotta cheese, spicy salami and fresh chopped parsley, chased by a crisp Italian white. As conversations take a livelier turn, nibble on Polpette al Sugo Piccante con Pecorino Romano, moreish meatballs with spicy tomato sauce and pecorino cheese, or Arancini Funghi Selvatici e Tartufo, a crispy treat of risotto rice with a hidden kick of wild mushrooms and black truffles in every bite. Alternatively, select the 24-Month Parma Ham, an authentic hand-tossed pizza served with creamy mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and succulent slices of parma ham, aged for 24 months for a richer, more complex flavour and perfect for sharing.

In the bar, led by Thai-French head bartender Lorianne Spach, the bar crew are embodiments of Ms.Jigger’s cosmopolitan spirit. Together, they are responsible for creating and delivering exquisite cocktails that immerse drinkers in the stories held within their glasses. The bar’s premium artisanal ice programme, where the crew uses a Clinebell to create pure, diamond-clear ice that is harder and colder than regular ice, elevates the flavours and aesthetics of the cocktails.

The cocktail menu is styled after a vintage map describing the tale behind each captivating concoction. The Terra-Abruzzo paints a dreamy picture of a slow, barefoot wander through an ancestral Italian vineyard; its aromatic blend of Alpine gin, pine liqueur, green chartreuse, rosemary and raspberry oleo evoke memories of late summer days and sun-warmed skin. Meanwhile, familiar cocktails are offered Shaken (lighter, usually with citrus) or Stirred (more spirit forward).

Bespoke, single-batch and rare spirits collected from around the world line the bar’s back shelves which doubles up as the ‘Spirits Library’, while a floor-to-ceiling wine cooler brimming with organic, biodynamic and Italian wines takes centre stage under the gaze of the resident sommelier. Elegant spirit and cocktail Tableside Trolleys glide across hardwood floors to deliver the quintessential bar experience to guests, while larger carafes and punch bowls serve groups cocooned within the private terrace.

Ms.Jigger is open from 11.30am to 2.30pm for lunch and from 5:30pm to midnight for dinner, Monday to Sunday (closed on Tuesdays). Reservations can be made at +66 (0)2 056 9999 or email [email protected].For more information, visit www.kimptonmaalaibangkok.com/bangkok-restaurants/ms-jigger.

Images: https://bit.ly/3n0Ada3

IHG has a long-standing commitment to rigorous cleaning procedures at all its hotels worldwide. This is being extended with additional COVID-19 protocols and best practices, in partnership with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, as well as introducing the IHG Clean Promise. For more information, please visit http://www.ihg.com/clean.





ABOUT KIMPTON® HOTELS & RESTAURANTS

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is the original boutique hotel company, which pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, Kimpton now operates more than 66 hotels and 80 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up and coming markets in the United States, Europe, Caribbean and Greater China. Kimpton spaces and experiences centre on its guests, offering inspiring design that evokes curiosity to forward-thinking flavours that feed the soul. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered, so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal.





Kimpton’s employees, empowered to provide heartfelt service and experiences, have built a highly regarded workplace culture that appears consistently on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list.





In January 2015, Kimpton became part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com.

ABOUT IHG®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts , Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, avid ™ hotels , Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites™, and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,900 hotels and approximately 884,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: https://www.ihgplc.com/en/news-and-media and follow us on social media at: https://twitter.com/ihgcorporate, www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/intercontinental-hotels-group.